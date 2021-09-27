‘Restructure Nigeria Using 1963 Constitution’

Ugo Aliogo and Stephanie Igen

The President of Anambra State Anglican Fellowship, Archbishop Vining Memorial Anglican Church, (AVMCC), Chris Obuekwe, has advised the federal government to restructure the country using the provisions of 1963 constitution.

Obuekwe, who gave the advice during the celebration of the AVMCC National Harvest tagged: ‘Harvest of Restoration’ said the 1963 constitution provides a framework which enables every state to be productive, develop at its own pace.

He also stated that the constitution provides for inclusivity which prevents tribalism and nepotism, thereby ensuring that every citizen feels a sense of belonging.

He appealed for the entrenchment of true federalism in the country so that states can be responsible for their resources, and economic growth.

“Nigeria has had some semblance of national conferences, but the recommendations and solutions of those conferences have not been implemented by government. For instance, the recommendations of the 2014 national conference, which was agreed upon by every member of the conference as a remedy to some of the problems we are facing as country were not implemented by the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan. The conference was a huge waste of resources. I am calling for total restructuring of Nigeria using the provisions of the 1963 constitution.”

Speaking on the objective of the harvest, Obuekwe stated the event was quite significant for Anambra fellowship because it was time to celebrate Anambra State and showcase the culture of the state, while uniting and fellowship with people from other states that are church members of AVMCC

He explained that they are using the harvest to ask God to restore Nigeria to its glory, deliver her from the calamities taking place in the country, bring unity, peace and restore the country.

“The objective of the fellowship is to have a good relationship with members of the church from other States to contribute significantly in the church. Anambra state fellowship set aside a day yearly to organise New Year thanksgiving to thank God for what He has done for the fellowship. Another goal of the fellowship is to support indigent churches in Anambra state to meet their basic needs such as repairs of church buildings, and providing financial aids to support the priests. The church has been playing a role of fostering peace in the country, if the church has not been playing that role, the situation of things would have been worse than this. The church has been praying, preaching non-violence and unity.”

