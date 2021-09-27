NDDC: Lawmaker Urges Buhari to Implement Forensic Audit Report

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Chairman, Bayelsa State House of Assembly Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Hon. Wilson Dauyegha, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately implement the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) forensic report to attract more development to the Niger delta region.

Hon. Wilson, who was reacting to the NDDC audit report submitted to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, observed that several issues raised in the report were fundamental and mitigated development in the region.

The lawmaker, who is representing Ekeremor Constituency 11, in a statement yesterday, said although the exercise had a chequered history, it was not done to witch-hunt anyone but to ensure that the huge sums of funds committed to the development of the region yearly are justified.

Recalling that one of the sole mandates of establishing the NDDC was the development of the Niger Delta, the Chairman, Bayelsa House of Assembly Committee of NDDC, expressed regret that the region still wallowed in underdevelopment with the people suffering.

He urged the Ijaw National Congress (INC) and Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) and other pressure groups in the region to step up advocacy for the development of the region.

Wilson also appealed to all persons and groups, who felt aggrieved because of his post on Facebook titled, ‘Substantive Board of NDDC should be suspended until decisions on forensic audit is taking by Mr. President’.

“As a lawmaker, who daily interacts with his constituents, it is appalling to see the poor level of development in our communities. Infrastructure and human capacity development in our communities calls for urgent action by all stakeholders.

“Genuinely speaking, I crave for massive development like what we have in Lagos. Therefore, I appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently implement the report and urge the contractors to go back to site and complete all the developmental projects in the Niger Delta. Whoever fails to deliver his projects should be dealt with according to the law,” Wilson asserted.

“I love our people with great passion and therefore desire massive infrastructural development of the region. I have no interest in the NDDC or any affiliations with anyone whatsoever as some may think. I speak as a stakeholder and also as a concerned indigene. This is one of the reasons I delve into politics.

“As Chairman House Committee on NDDC, Bayelsa State House of Assembly, I have the right to speak about the NDDC and to proffer solution when necessary for the development of our region” the lawmaker said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

