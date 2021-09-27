NDDC: Buhari to Inaugurate 66-Flat Police Quarters in Rivers

By Blessing Ibunge

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to inaugurate the Nigeria Police Barracks, Special Protection Unit (SPU), Base 6, at Omagwa, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, which was built by the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC).

According to a statement that was issued yesterday by the NDDC Director for Corporate Affairs, Dr. Ibitoye Abosede, the inauguration of the 66-flat residential quarters and administrative block for security personnel in Rivers State would be done by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on behalf of Mr. President.

Ibitoye said that the project, which had previously been inspected by the NDDC Interim Administrator, Mr. Efiong Akwa, consisted of an administrative block, an armoury, gate house, underground cell and 66 units of accommodation made up of the commander’s residence, second-in-command’s residence and 64 one-bedroom flats.

Akwa said during the inspection that the completion of the project was another major achievement of the Buhari administration, noting, “When people say that NDDC is not working, you can see that it is not true. The problem is that people don’t get to acknowledge the numerous projects that the commission executed or is executing.”

The NDDC boss noted that the project was very important in view of the security and economic challenges in the Niger Delta region and stated that it would add value to the living conditions of security officers in the oil-rich region.

Akwa explained that the project was part of a broad-based partnership with the Nigeria Police Force meant to add value to their efforts at improving regional security.

He added that as an interventionist agency, the NDDC had a responsibility to make sure that those who take care of our safety were provided with befitting and comfortable accommodation.

Akwa said that the completion of the project would herald better days of improved and more secure Niger Delta region.

