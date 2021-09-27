NCC Apprehends Book Pirates During Anti-piracy Raid

Vanessa Obioha

In a recent anti-piracy operation in Lagos, the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) said it arrested three suspected copyright pirates engaged in illicit printing of schoolbooks.

The Commission confiscated 10,000 copies of printed materials at different stages of production, estimated at over N10 million during the raid carried out by Copyright Inspectors at printing outlets in Ikate, Surulere.

The materials seized included printing plates, book covers, inner texts belonging to different authors and publishers.

The suspects, Miss Elizabeth Alomilewe, Mr. Angus Umeh and Mr. Nchekwube Obi, were arrested on the premises for contravening the provisions of the Copyright Act.

Some of the titles found in the custody of the suspects included Nigerian Primary English Workbook 6, 4th Edition and New Method Mathematics for Primary Schools as well as fictional works such as ‘The Lion and the Jewel’ by Wole Soyinka; and ‘Save The African Womb’ by Nicole Chinelo.

The anti-piracy raid, led by the Head of Operations, Lagos Office, Mr. Charles Amudipe, was executed following surveillance activities carried out by operatives of the Commission.

Speaking on behalf of Dr. John O. Asein, who is the Director-General of the Commission, the Director, NCC Lagos Office, Mr. Matthew Ojo, cautioned operators in the printing industry to stay away from piracy, adding that the Commission would step up its vigilance and routine inspection of printing facilities to check their criminal activities.

He drew the attention of printers to their obligation under the Copyright Act to keep registers of works and ensure due diligence in the clearance of rights.

He also hinted that the Commission was working on a new regulatory framework for book printers, and booksellers to ensure that they operate within the bounds of the law.

He indicated that the investigation was ongoing and the suspects would soon be charged to court.

