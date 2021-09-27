NALDA Inaugurates Yobe Bird Farm, Targets N400m Annually

By James Emejo

The National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) has inaugurated its second farm estate in Yobe State, targeting to generate about N400 million annually from the birds segment alone.

The Executive Secretary, National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), Prince Paul Ikonne, said poultry farm will offer job opportunities to over 150 youths and boost the Northern economy.

The inauguration of the 20-hectare farm, performed by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan over the weekend, came after the maiden farm estate was launched by President Muhammadu Buhari, in Daura, Katsina State.

Ikonnne said that the Yobe facility will house 10 poultry pens with 30,000 birds as well as an incubation center, expected to produce about 250,000 noilers for sale annually.

He said about N8.16 million is also expected to be generated monthly from sales of day-old chicks.

He said Buhari had mandated NALDA to make agriculture attractive for youths in order to “produce what we eat and for Nigerians to eat what we produce”.

He said,”We are here today for the commissioning of this 30,000 bird capacity farm estate which is specially made to produce noilers.

“This center is like a reproduction centre that will be producing our locally improved birds that will be distributed across the country in order to encourage our local breeds and maintain our old stocks”.

The NALDA boss said the farm estate which will commence production immediately is expected to generate N1.1 million daily from sale of eggs alone and about N400 million annually for farmers.

He said,“This farm has a capacity of generating 850 crates of eggs daily and generating N1.1 million daily from the sales of the eggs only.

“And these eggs will also be incubated as we have an incubation centre here in order to produce day-old chicks that will be sent to other poultry houses across the country.

“Annually, we are expecting to have not less than N400 million generated from this farm.”

According to him, the incubation center will produce the parent stock which will lay eggs for the production of day old boilers for sales, with the production capacity of 250,000 annually.

In addition, the farm will offer over 150 youths job opportunities.

The youths from this immediate community are the first set of beneficiaries which we believe will engage them meaningfully as they will be making their money from this centre.

He said,“We believe that it will reduce unemployment and this community has been enjoying peaceful coexistence within themselves, that this farm will increase that peace within them.

“I want to thank the host community, especially the President of the Senate for his support and the Governor of the state for providing us the enabling environment to see that the desire of Mr President is achieved.

“NALDA integrated farm estates are meant to empower the community, to develop the land within the community, empower the youth, create employment and reduce hunger in our land.”

However, Lawan while unveiling the farm estate, said it will produce chicks for sales and distribution across the country.

He said,“So it means it is a special bird, anyone who wants our type of chicks will get it from here, it means there will be a lot of trading and marketing between this Gasamu farm Centre and all parts of Nigeria.”

The Senate President expressed optimism that the farm estate will project the name of the community, and cause the establishment of poultries around the local government and the state.

He said,“Because of this project, Gasamu will be prominently shown in the Nigerian map, and this is something that is very important to us as a community.

“That means we are going to have poultry farms coming up across this zone, particularly in Jakusko local government.

“So, I believe that very soon, we will see an increase in the number of poultry farms in this particular zone. This is one of the immediate benefits and I will urge our people not to lose this opportunity.”

He also appeal to NALDA to expand the capacity of the farm to grow more than 250,000 chicks per annum, adding that “I want to assure you that our people will patronise this, they will exhaust the 250,000 chicks and they will need more.”

