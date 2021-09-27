Lai Muhammed Turbaned Kakaakin Kebbi

By Ismail Adebayo, Birnin Kebbi

The Minister of Information, Arts and Culture, Mr. Lai Muhammed was turbaned yesterday as the Kakaakin Kebbi by the Emir of Argungu.

The Emir, Alhaji Samaila Muhammed Mera, said that the conferment of the title on Muhammad has made the minister a cultural ambassador of Kebbi Kingdom of Kebbi State.

The emir said that the conferment of the chieftaincy title to Mohammed was to demonstrate the appreciation of people of Argungu for staging of the Argungu International Fishing Festival last year.

He said the Argungu fishing festival over the years has projected Kebbi State and Nigeria across the world and the listing of the Argungu International Fishing Festival among UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites.

He commended the minister and federal government for bringing the event of this year’s world cultural day to Kebbi State in recognition of the state’s rich cultural heritage.

Earlier in his remarks, the minister said he was overwhelmed by the love and affection people of Argungu has for him by conferring on him the chieftaincy title of Kakaakin Kebbi Kingdom.

He said: “I cannot begin to explain the beginning of this affection the Emir of Argungu has for me and by conferring this title on me.”

The minister said that Kebbi is a front line cultural and heritage state in the country and as cultural ambassador his ministry would ensure that the cultural sites in the four emirates of the state such as Rigata in Yauri, Uhola in Zuru and other cultural festivals are listed in UNESCO cultural heritage sites.

He said: “We will use this title to unite the state and country at large. We will ensure Kebbi becomes the most visited state in the country courtesy of its rich cultural heritage.”

