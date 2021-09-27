Gombe Takes Delivery of Medical Equipment

By Segun Awofadeji

The Gombe State Primary Health Care Development Agency has taken delivery of hospital equipment for facilities in Kwami Local Government Area with the aim of improving maternal newborn and child health.

Apart from the hospital equipment, some pregnant women were also provided with free delivery kits as they await their delivery.

The Gombe State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Habu Dahiru, said during the hand-over ceremony at the weekend that the medical equipment were procured under the China grant for strengthening primary health care services in Kwami Local Government Area of the state.

Dahiru said that the UNICEF and China International Center for Economic and Technology Exchange (CIETE) signed a South-South cooperation assistance fund implementation agreement for initiating the maternal newborn and child health project in eight African countries, which included Nigeria.

He also hailed Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State for prioritising health sector, which is now attracting investment into the state.

He also appreciated the Chinese government and the UNICEF and appealed for more support from them.

Earlier, UNICEF Chief of Field Operations, Mr. Opiyo Nixon, said that their goal is to ensure that no mother or child die from preventable diseases.

Nixon promised that UNICEF would sustain the services for the betterment of society.

In his remark, the Executive Secretary, GPHCDA, Dr. Abdurrahman Shua’ibu, said the project was implemented through an arrangement that was structured by China, UNICEF and Gombe State Government.

Shua’ibu explained that the project has provided a platform to develop and test a model for sustainable delivery of an improved PHC at facility and community level, which could be replicated across the whole country.

The Senior District Head of Kwami, Mr. Aminu Abdullahi, appreciated the Chinese government, the UNICEF and Gombe State Government for choosing Kwami for the pilot local government not only in the state but the entire country.

The medical equipment presented were 10 pieces each of labour and delivery beds, mattresses, emergency trolley, hospital beds, bed screens, double hook Chairs and 20 infusions stand among others.

