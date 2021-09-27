Bandits Attack Two Kaduna Communities, Kill 32

By John Shiklam

Bandits have again attacked two communities in Kaduna State — Madamai and Abun — in Kaura Local Government Area of the state, killing

32 people, including a family of 13.

Eight people also sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital, while about 20 houses were said to have been burnt by the bandits.

The bandits were said to have invaded the two communities late Sunday night, unleashing mayhem on the residents.

Rev. Father Michael Magaji of the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, who confirmed the killings in a telephone chat with THISDAY on Monday, said the communities are about five kilometres away from Kafanchan town.

The clergyman said most of those killed were women and children.

He said the bandits were shooting sporadically as they arrived the villages, killing 32 people.

“I am in the hospital as I speak with you. We have brought 32 corpses for embalmment.

“We have eight people injured and they are receiving treatment. About 20 houses were burnt, 13 persons from the same family were killed.

“We intend to have a mass burial to call the attention of the world to what is happening to our people,” he said.

The senator representing Southern Kaduna senatorial district, Danjuma La’ah, has condemned the attack.

Reacting to the incident in a telephone interview, La’ah lamented the persistent attacks on Southern Kaduna, which had led to the killing of hundreds of people.

He appealed to the people of the area to remain calm and avoid taking the law into their hands.

La’ah also called on the authorities concerned to up the security in the area to avoid further attacks and destruction of lives and property.

La’ah warned that: “If government refuses to take proactive measures to address the issue, the people will be left with no option other than to embark on self-defence.”

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammad Jalige, did not respond to telephone calls when contacted.

