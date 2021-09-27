A’Ibom to Certify 5000 Tourism Firms

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom state government has identified 5,000 tourism companies to be issued with certificates to authenticate their businesses in the state tourism sector.

The state government has also opened Tourism Information Desk at the state Ibom Airport to guide tourists coming to the state.

The Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State Hotels and Management Board, Obong Ini Akpabio disclosed this while unveiling the Ibom Airport Tourism Information Desk.

According to him, the authentication of the 5,000 tourism firms operating in the state would help check security breach.

He explained that the Tourism Information Desk at the airport would give the needed information to all travellers and tourists coming to the state.

“The Desk is to provide much needed information to all travellers and tourists into our state who require knowledge of hotels, restaurants, bars, supermarkets and entertainment centres that are safe for them to patronize.

“In addition, we intend to promote to visitors our tourism sites like Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, the 21 storey Smart Building, the Ibom Golf course and when completed the International Worship centre in addition to our Heritage Sites, “he stressed

Akpabio explained that provision of the Tourism Information Desk at Ibom Airport necessitated the certification and documentation of tourism premises to assist government identify any security breach.

He listed crimes associated with tourism businesses to include robbery, drug abuse , human trafficking in persons among others saying documentation will help security agencies to rise to occasion .

“The certificate certify that the hospitality enterprise had been documented by us .We want this certificate laminated or framed and prominently at the reception. By being documented, you have made your enterprise known to government and it also signifies that you are a safe place to visit, “he said.

Akpabio, urged tourism related business operators to bring their flyers to advertise their content at the Information Desk at Ibom Airport.

He said, the tourism sector in the state would continue to be elevated to greater heights in line with the completion agenda of the state governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel.

