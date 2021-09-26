Udom: Opponents Plotted to Derail Our Govt, But We Survived

Charles Ajunwa

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel yesterday revealed that opponents plotted to derail his administration and assassinated his character, but he survived their plots.

Udom explained that he was able to survive the plots due to what he ascribed to his personal attributes including sense of purpose, sincerity and hard work, which according to him, helped in no small measure.

He made this disclosure at the thanksgiving service for the Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Pastor Umo Eno to celebrate his appointment in Ikot Ekpene Udo, in Nsit Ubium Local Government Area (LGA).

The thanksgiving was also organised to mark the one-year anniversary of his mother’s death and the 35th year wedding anniversary to his wife, Patience.

Speaking at the thanksgiving, Udom explained that he survived side talks, attempts to assassinate his character and plots to derail his administration at different times.

Udom, who was flanked by his wife, Dr. Martha Udom Emmanuel, the deputy governor of the state and members of the state executive council used the opportunity to praise the conduct of Eno, saying he did not use his privileged position as a senior clergy to lobby for appointment.

The governor said Eno’s service to the state came by merit.

He said: “If you are serving with a mark of sincerity, there will come a time that Akwa Ibom people, those who insult the governor will come to realise that this governor came, served and did his best for this state.”

He recalled how God saved the commissioner from further lamentation when his wife took ill at the onset of the COVID-19 and just after losing his mother a year ago, the governor said.

“When I was called and the doctors told me, I did not want to frighten you. The doctors said the oxygen saturation level of this woman is low. Even if we put her in a ventilator, we can only keep praying.

“But thank God, prayers were raised and God helped. Today, you can celebrate 35 years of marriage with your wife because she is alive,” Udom said.

The governor dismissed insinuations that the commissioner used his privilege as a senior clergy in the state to lobby for his appointment as commissioner.

Udom said: “I am standing on the pulpit to say that Pastor Eno has never lobbied me for any office ever in this life. This is one man, we invited him only once to our retreat and all exco members will give you exactly the same report.

“He impressed everybody the way he made his presentation. We told him to help us handle Agric Investments. Absolutely, he has never told me that he wanted anything in this life. So, please let not people say so because that is not true.”

The thanksgiving service was graced by political and business associates of Pastor Eno drawn from across the country including National Assembly members, state lawmakers among others.

