Prudent Gabriel Advises Nigerian Designers To Be More Original

Lagos-based top Fashion Stylist, Prudent Gabriel has advised fashion designers in Nigeria to be more original with their designs and copy less foreign trends. Prudent Gabriel is a remarkable African fashion designer that is ready to reach the skies with her exquisite designs. Armed with a vision to share her passion with the world and create solutions by providing job opportunities for lots of women through fashion. The model-turned-designer is the Executive Director, Prudential Fashion Academy; and the CEO, Prudential Styling.

Till today, foreign fashion still influences what a lot of people wear but thankfully, a lot of Nigerians are embracing ethnic and traditional clothing like Asoebi, wearing them to official and social functions. The Nigerian fashion industry is growing in leaps and bounds. Nigerian designers are becoming recognized globally and making the Nation proud with their designs. Prudent Gabriel believes that Nigerians designers are improving their art daily and it’s a joy to see. “We are doing better than we used to. We are more creative and blessed. I see us going higher and getting more global recognition.” She stated.

Also in today’s society, Prudent understands that many designers confuse trendiness with having style. “Being trendy” is actually what turns a lot of people off from pursuing style, because they associate original designs and style to keeping up with what’s popular. Genuine designs stem from authentic creativity.

In her statement, the Prudential Styling CEO said: “The thing is, I’m not saying people shouldn’t take designs from foreign designers; because as a fashion designer, naturally we get designs from a lot of people; also from colours, flowers, fabrics and even nature itself. Inspiration can be gotten from anywhere, but what I advise is, if you want to copy from someone or somewhere, it should come to you as an idea that’ll inspire you to produce your own design. You can copy and recreate the style in a more refreshing way that even the original designer would see it and wouldn’t have any idea the design was inspired by them.”

She further stated that she encourages students in her Fashion Academy and also those who are part of her Facebook Live Classes that it’s best for them to copy and recreate designs rather than copy and paste them. Although, in the end, she still believes originality is the key to becoming outstanding. A fashion brand that creates maverick styles and cutting edge pieces lasts longer. As a designer, fashion is how you express yourself, a tool you use to stand out, make a statement or even occasionally cause a scandal. Our love of fashion is not limited to a runway but our daily lives; you only need to look at Instagram to see the role fashion plays. When you have a unique sense of style and share pictures on Instagram, you are likely to gain a lot of followers. She also said: “This is always my advice to every Nigerian designer, upcoming designers and those that look up to me. Do not be a copy-copy designer; instead strive to be the best version of yourself.”

Talking about her customers, she says; “I also always pass this same message to my customers. I tell them if you want me to make a design you’re showing me from somewhere, then that signifies that you want to look like that person. This is wrong; you should look more like yourself, wear what fits you, and do what works for you. This is why we provide ‘Style Consultation’ at Prudential Styling, because it is very important for customers to be able to know and identify their styling persona and get the right styling designs for themselves. We proffer styling solutions to customers and help them create fitting designs from scratch inspired by other designs they liked, and in the end they’ll look like the best version of themselves from what they wanted or admired, that’s originality.”

She explained that this is why people who love to look trendy, classy and comfortable can wear her designs, because while making outfits, she looks at the colour, fit and fabric to know what will be suitable for her client. “Like I also tell my customers, if you want me to make Asoebi for you, and you’re sending me pictures from Instagram and you want me to create exactly what you sent. When you wear this outfit, people who have already seen it on Instagram, either on Asoebi Bella or Asoebi Styles and other fashion blogs will automatically just know you copied what you’re wearing from someone else.” She continued.

“So be the original person, be the originator of your own design so people can also get inspiration from you. Don’t do things on impulse but rather think it through. Have the passion and desire to stand out in the fashion industry.” She said finally. That’s why Nigerian designers should be on the path of originality. Allow your style to begin expressing your authentic self today, and have fun discovering it along the way.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

