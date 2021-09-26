PDP Conducts Ward Congresses in Adamawa, Lagos, Oyo, Kwara, Ebonyi, Others

Daji Sani in Yola

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday conducted its ward congresses in Lagos, Oyo, Kwara, Ebonyi, Adamawa and four other states.

In a statement issued by the Kwara State’s Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Tunde Ashaolu, in Ilorin, the party commended its members for the peaceful conduct of the ward congress across the 193 wards in the state.

Ashaolu noted that leadership of the party was impressed by the turnout and conduct of members of the party during the exercise that was monitored by officials from the national secretariat of the party.

“The ward congress will also build a formidable party that is ready to take over power from the clueless All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

“We appreciate leaders, elders and relevant stakeholders in the party, especially our national leader, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, for their contributions towards the successful conduct of the ward congress.”

In Lagos State, a former chairman of the party in the state, Mr. Segun Adewale, has lauded the use of consensus arrangement in the party’s ward congress in Alimosho Local Government Area.

Adewale, a former Senatorial candidate of the party, said the choice of consensus was to engender peace.

According to him, the party is leaving no stones unturned to end the in-fighting, which has cost it so much in the state.

He said: “We are trying to harmonise. We don’t want to go to the field. We want to see how we can all resolve and come together because if we go to the field, there may be fracas”.

In Oyo State, the Chairman of PDP Ward Congress Committee in Oyo State, Hon. Phillip Shaibu said the committee did not notice any parallel congress in all the wards in the state.

Shaibu, who is the deputy governor of Edo State, made the remarks in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital yesterday, while speaking with journalists on the exercise.

“So far, so good, all the talks of having parallel election have not been noticed and what is important today is that the process has been peaceful.

“No report of any violence anywhere and that is one thing we have been afraid of since yesterday,” he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Seyi Makinde has called on aggrieved members of the PDP in Oyo State to give room for resolution, saying the unity of the party was important.

Makinde made the call at his ward (Ward 11), Ibadan North East Local Government, during the conduct of the congress.

He tasked members of the party to stay united, adding that the time has come for the aggrieved members to bring their grievances to the table for amicable resolution.

“For the PDP members in Oyo State, I want to ask them to stay unified because we can do quite a lot in unity.

“And for some who are angry or aggrieved, let them bring their issues to the table, we will address them.

“So, we are not ruling out making overtures to them and getting them also to be a part of this process.

“Politics is about conflict and resolution of conflict within interaction of people,” he stated.

In Ebonyi State, the party adopted Option A4 in the rancour-free congress.

Members of the party, in separate interviews, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the PDP was making a difference.

The PDP ward congress was held in the 171 wards across the 13 local government areas of Ebonyi.

The National Vice-Chairman of the party for the South-east, Dr. Ali Odefa, said that the adoption of A4 was one of the moves to add more value to the party.

“The processes were rancor free, the security you have seen is not by magic, it shows that PDP is united. We recorded peaceful conduct because everything was equitably shared.

“In the ward congress of today, everyone is together and they have spoken in one voice to elect their leaders at the ward level,” he said.

The member representing Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo Federal Constituency, Hon. Livinus Makwe, said the party is completely united, adding that they are moving forward ahead of the 2023 polls.

Acting Chairman of the party in Ebonyi State, Mr. Fred Udogu, commended the peaceful conduct of the ward congress and stated that the party is together for a better Nigeria.

The main opposition party has also described the ward congresses conducted yesterday across the 21 LGAs of Adamawa State as free and fair.

The chairman of the five-man committee for the exercise, Senator Baba Tela who doubles as the deputy governor of Bauchi State made the disclosure in Yola South shortly after supervising the exercise in some wards of Girei, Yola North and South LGAs.

Tela said the exercise was transparent and hitch-free and expressed satisfaction in the way and manner the supporters of the PDP conducted themselves during and after the exercise in the state.

However, a splinter group, known as the reformed PDP (PDP) headed by Dr. Umar Ardo, said they boycotted the exercise due a lawsuit instituted by the suspended National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus.

Ardo told THISDAY on a phone that they would not participate because the court was yet to determine whether Secondus would continue in office or not.

