Makanjuola at 70: Kind Teacher, Charitable Matriarch

GLITZ TRIBUTE

Babatunde Jose pens a glowing tribute to an Amazon, a leading educationist with a strength of character, Yoyinsola Makanjuola, who clocks 70 today.

Kind yet resourceful, quiet yet steely, pious yet accomplished, Alhaja Lateephat Yoyinsola Abimbola Awero Makanjuola embodies the salient attributes of the African matriarch. She is the unassuming matriarch of the Makanjuola family, the loving and good wife of Mr. Aderemi Makanjuola, the affectionate mother of four well-bred children, and the beloved “Auntie” of the pupils she has nurtured as a devoted teacher and educationist for almost 50 years. As she clocks the landmark age of 70 today, she can look back with gratitude to Allah on the immeasurable joy she has brought into the lives of many and use the opportunity to rededicate herself to doing much more in the service of God and humanity.

Born on 26 September 1951, at Idun Shagbe, Isale Eko to a well-heeled Lagos family, her father was the late Salmon Beckery Folami (S.B Folami), a renowned chartered accountant at the then Standard Bank of West Africa, now First Bank of Nigeria. Also one of the Executive Directors of the then National Bank of Nigeria, S.B. Folami was a scion of the famous Folami family of the late Taiwo Olowo dynasty of Lagos. Their progenitor, Taiwo Conrad, hailed from Isheri and was a descendant of the famous Olofin Agbodere of Isheri, an Awori who traced his roots to Ile Ife. Taiwo Conrad was so enterprising that the suffix ‘Olowo’ (monied man) was added to his name. He was a very generous man as his great-granddaughter would later turn out to be.

Her mother, late Rianat Ojuolape, was the first daughter of H.M. Ali-Balogun (LLB) of Ali-Oloko fame and the first grand-daughter of Pa Ali-Balogun, a business mogul in Lagos Island. It would be recalled that in 1924 during the Lagos Central Mosque Imamate crisis, Ali Oloko felt slighted and went on to build his own mosque, with an Imam. Ali Oloko was a deeply religious man, and so would be his great-granddaughter. His wealth has remained the stuff of legends.

Despite that she was born into privilege on both sides of her family, she was raised on several key values such as the love of education. Her educated parents did not abandon her like other female children whose parents abhorred sending the girl-child to school.

Her immersion in Western and Islamic education would shape her future career choice. She would grow up to become a teacher, a life vocation that would earn her the sobriquet ‘Auntie’, as she is much loved by her students. The recently crowned Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, was once her pupil. So also was David Oyelowo, OBE, the Hollywood-based, British actor and multiple award winner.

Yoyin started on this path when she commenced her early education in 1955 at the St Mary Convent School located on Broad Street, Lagos, from where she later proceeded to Tinubu Methodist School for her primary school education in 1956. For her secondary education, she attended the well-known Aunty Ayo Girls Comprehensive Secondary School at Ikoyi, Lagos. During her secondary school years, she excelled in extracurricular activities. She was Secretary of the French Society between 1967 and 1968 and in her final year was a School Prefect and simultaneously the President of the Geographical Club.

After her secondary education, she worked briefly at the Foreign Exchange Department of Wema Bank and later enrolled into the London Institute of Bankers. Her yearning to further her education and her innate love for children made her proceed to the United Kingdom in 1972 where she attended St. Nicolas Training College for Early Learners to obtain Higher Diploma in Childhood Education in Nursery and Primary, both under the Montessori Method of Education. She later worked as an instructor at the Kennedy Montessori School in Chelsea, London and the Melting Port Foundation School, Irlam in the City of Salford, in Greater Manchester.

Before going to England, Yoyin met a young man whom she would fall in love with and would later marry in the United Kingdom. He is Muyinudeen Aderemi Makanjuola, her husband of 45 years and still going strong. It started as a chance meeting at a ‘prom’ party, when Remi Makanjuola wooed the lady he would later describe as ‘the girl with the twinkling eyes’. She did not stay long at the party. A mutual friend, Bisi Elias, had to play the role of ‘chaperorn’. He introduced the two and there started a love that would blossom into marriage.

Shortly after their meeting, Remi won a scholarship to proceed abroad for his university education. Fortunately, Yoyin too was billed to proceed to England for further studies. Unfortunately for the duo, however, Remi’s scholarship was to Bulgaria where he had to learn the language and where the weather was inhospitable. Remi did not enjoy his stay and had to ask for a reposting which the scholarship board approved. That was how Remi found himself in Leicester University in the UK and was thereafter reunited with Yoyin. They did not waste time. At the earliest opportunity in September 1976 at the age of 28 and 25 respectively, they got married at the Wandsworth Wedding Registry, London.

Meanwhile, Remi had moved to the University of Manchester for his post-graduate studies. It was here that Yoyin gave birth to their first child, Olabode, who today is the Managing Director of the Caverton Group, and a scion of the Makanjuola dynasty. A testimony to the hard work and parental guidance of the duo, Olabode was a product of the University of Leicester too, where he graduated with a first degree in Mechanical Engineering. He later earned a master’s degree in Trade, Shipping and Finance from City Business School, London. The couple returned to Nigeria in 1978 and with her foreign experience, she took up teaching jobs at the prestigious American International School, Victoria Island, Lagos, from where she moved on to Adrao International School also in Victoria Island, and later to St. Saviour’s Trust School located within Railway Compound at Ebute Metta, Lagos.

In 1985, Yoyin established her own school: ROLAM Preparatory School. With her zeal for raising children and preparing them for the future, she has since then been and remains the Proprietor/Administrator of ROLAM School, a school widely renowned for quality education, producing pupils who progress to highly reputable schools and institutions.

With time, Yoyin’s family grew with the birth of Adeniyi, Rotimi and their only daughter, Lolade—all of whom she nurtured with her husband to become successful in their chosen fields. Adeniyi, her second son, studied Financial Economics at the prestigious University College of London, before he took up flight training as a rotary wing pilot. Rotimi obtained a degree in Economics from the University of Bradford, followed by an M.Sc. from Cass Business School. Ololade studied Computer Science at Kings College before obtaining a Master’s in Air Transport from Cranfield University. They have all grown into worthy ambassadors of the Makanjuola clan and sound professionals. Though Yoyin and her husband never planned for their children to study with Caverton in mind, Allah has used these children to prove that He is the best planner.

Significantly, Yoyinsola has proven to be a very good wife, a life companion, and a most compassionate helper. There is no wonder that the love she and her husband found 47 years ago is still waxing strong. Yoyin, no doubt, has been the soul of the fantastic Makanjuola marriage. The husband’s state of mind depends on the home to a great extent. It is the duty of the wife to, among other things, keep a healthy environment at home and to share, discuss and find solution to problems jointly. This I know that my friend Remi does all the time. She cares for and empathises with the less privileged. Her love for football is endearing. She is a lifelong fan of Manchester United. She also loves music and dancing—particularly for her husband who loves playing music.

She is above all a devout Moslem; never one to miss her annual pilgrimage. An active member of NASFAT and the Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, she belongs to many educational bodies including the World Organization for Early Learners (she was at one time the organisation’s Social Secretary), the Association of Private School Owners, and the Olive Baden Powell Society for Girls Guide. In addition to the above, she belongs to the following organisations: 6O+ Advocacy (an NGO), Society for the Elderly in the Society (member of the Governing Board) and International Girl Guide Organisation.

Yoyin and her husband have been blessed by Allah and the society has given them much honour, it is therefore expected that they should give back to society. In this spirit of payback, she is donating three of her publications, being launched as part of her birthday celebration, free to schools and children. The books among several other children’s books she has written are: “In the Light of Islam for Children,” “Who am I?” and Moral Values for Children’s Exploration.”

Despite the blessings, Allah has also visited his tests on her, even right from childhood-at seven- when she lost her loving father. Her faith was again tested when she lost her mother while she was in faraway England. Her husband Muyinudeen gave her succour with a promise to care for her. She would lose her grand-daughter, which caused her much pain. Then again, part of her beautiful home and citadel was gutted by a mysterious fire, which occasioned family’s need to relocate pending repairs.

We are therefore pleased to celebrate a good wife, who has turned 70, our very own Lateephat Yoyinsola Abimbola Awero; a good mother, friend, sister, grandmother, and amiable wife of 45 years of our friend and brother, Muyinudeen Aderemi Makanjuola. We wish her many happy returns.

* Jose lives in Lagos

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

