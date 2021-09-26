Honorable Exkid: Grace Nation Entertainment is Focused on Quality Music

The founder and Chief Executive of Grace Nation Global Entertainment Limited, Onuora Chibueze Paul, popularly known as Honorable Exkid has declared that the new entertainment company is fundamentally different from others.

According to him: “Grace Nation Global Entertainment Limited was actualized because of the passion I have for music. I have always been a fan of music and my ultimate dream has been to own a record label. Therefore, the record label will focus on bringing up artistes who have zeal for music.”

Honorable Exkid further asserted that the entertainment company will achieve its mandate of entertaining the public by focusing on production of mindblowing music.

“Grace Nation Entertainment is coming out in a grand style to motivate the youth and make a good impact in the industry, and in the upcoming years, we will be known for producing good music that people would always love,” he said.

Presently, the record label has signed the artiste Deity on a two-year contract, and has released two of his songs, ‘Hustle By Two” and “G0 And Pay” featuring Sparkle Tee, of which the latter is a club banger.

With the record label set to expand soon, Honorable Exkid outlined some of the qualities desirable of talents that will be signed on by Grace Nation Entertainment Limited.

“Having a nice voice, being creative and being passionate about music are some of the qualities that must be possessed by artistes who want to belong to our stable,” he said, “we are also looking for highly self-motivated talents who are ready to work hard in the music industry.”

Further declaring his commitment to ensuring that his record label produces good music, he said, “Music is everything to me. And it is because of my passion for music back then in school that fans nicknamed me Honorable Exkid in reference to the artiste Wizkid.”

