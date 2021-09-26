HighLife With KAYODE ALFRED

Igho Sanomi Says Taleveras Resolute to pioneer African Participation in LNG Trades



As one of the first major event in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) post COVID pandemic, Dubai witnessed the stylish and warm gathering of major gas companies attending the Gastech, hosted by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, ruler of Dubai, last week.

Speaking on the sidelines of Gastech 2021, Taleveras Global Head of Gas, Igho Sanomi, stated that: “There is hardly any other energy source that provides such broad wins, being that gas is used for heating, cooling and cooking in our everyday lives. It energizes heavy industries, contributes to key economies and keeps emissions at very impressive minimal levels. At Taleveras over the last 5 years, we have taken a long term view on the future of gas and pursued our business plan aggressively.

This greatly propelled our pursuit and development of a strong LNG portfolio at a time when most market participants had little belief in the future of LNG. In essence, we called the LNG market correctly and still continue to keep a long term view. It has been a challenging journey so far, primarily due to extreme levels of market volatility, coupled with supply challenges in Nigeria, but overall we remain firm, resolute and optimistic in our strategy to pioneer the involvement of Nigerian and African owned establishments in global LNG trades”.

Sanomi’s comment was greeted with enthusiasm at the event, his company is pioneering participation of African owned companies in global Liquefied Natural Gas, (LNG) markets, a space devoid of active African owned trading participants.

Taleveras said it is still looking to cement its role as Africa’s leading independent trader of LNG the fastest growing fossil fuel. It said it plans to increase and expand its supply sources of LNG in other to maintain a vibrant portfolio to support such demand growth. Taleveras recently became the first African owned company to establish a long term supply contract of LPG from a Mont Belvieu, USA facility.

“As the world continues to deal with the severe impacts of market demand and the impact of Covid-19, the fundamentals are supported by a growing population and energy demand, LNG will continue to remain a high growth industry based on a growing economy worldwide,” a Taleveras senior trader on LNG had said during a presentation

To many industry watchers and analysts, Taleveras, which has enjoyed success since its incorporation in the late nineties, has had to navigate innumerable challenges in the ever-volatile and political oil and gas industry. Today Taleveras is increasingly gaining a respected position as a resilient company that keeps thriving on in the gas markets.

Stamp of His Honour: As Marwa Becomes Aare-Atunluse of Yorubaland



Chieftaincy appointment in Oyo, the centre of culture and political development in Yorubaland has never been arbitrary or random to say the least. Rather, it is based on meticulous selection based on integrity and patriotism without regard to any ethnic cultural bias. As the only monarch that can confer chieftaincy title to a worthy man or woman to cover the whole of Yorubaland, in exercising this right, His Imperial Majesty, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, has identified so many positive attributes which have clearly stand out Brigadier-General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd), Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) as a detribalised and worthy man to be honour with the prestigious title of the Aare Atunluse of Yorubaland.

Early this week, the Alaafin, through a formal letter addressed to the Adamawa-born retired General, had informed him of his decision —and after due consultation with the Oyomesi (the traditional cabinet of the Alaafin who are the kingmakers) — to confer him with the prestigious Yorubaland Chieftaincy title. The conferment ceremony, which will hold at the Royal Palace of the Alaafin in Oyo town, Oyo State, at a date yet to be announced, is expected to witness the presence of royal fathers and traditional chiefs in different parts of the country, businessmen and women, celebrities and other prominent personalities both within and outside the country.

Of course, the resume of the Aare Atunluse designate is rich and illustrious: starting with his noble birth to his enlistment in the Nigerian Army and his meteoric rise to the position of Deputy Defence Adviser at the Nigerian Embassy in Washington DC, United States; Military Governor of the old Borno and Lagos States; Registrar of the Nigerian Defence Academy; and Defence Attache at the Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations in New York; a meritorious service to the nation which culminated in his appointment as the boss of the NDLEA.

His performance in those various assignment over the years especially in his new task as anti-drug czar tackling the menace of illicit drugs consumption by mostly youths and in that vein confront frontally the dealers leading to successful seizure of humongous amount of illicit drugs as well as prosecution of some barons across the country.

Lioness of Bourdillon: Triumphs and Grace of Senator Oluremi Tinubu at 61

When most people visualise the home of the Lion of Bourdillon, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, they usually see one who is like him in many ways: Senator Oluremi Tinubu. Even as the wife of the top dog of Nigerian politics, Senator Oluremi checks all the boxes for an impactful political figure and legislator. She is not only brilliant in her policymaking, but she is also far more influential on and outside the floors of the National Assembly compared to some of her peers. At 61, Senator Oluremi wears the grace of a swan: lovely to behold and sending ripples across administrative and constitutional waters.

The history books suggest that there might have been more than a few African chieftesses in the past. With daring women like Senator Oluremi in the present, that claim is not difficult to accept. Here is one who stands and sits alongside the movers and shakers of the country as a no-blushing, no-nonsense mover and shaker herself. Truly, an all-round figure is Senator Oluremi.

The Senator came to the limelight as Lagos State First Lady but almost immediately took up the mantle of representing Lagos Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly. That was in 2011. Her characteristic remark that a purposeful life is one of service is evident in the years since. This is likely what drove her to earn a diploma from the Redeemed Christian Bible College (which is why she is often called a Pastor), a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from the University of Ife, and a National Certificate of Education in Botany and Zoology from the Adeyemi College of Education.

Among the many bills she has sponsored, two stand out: the bill to create State police to tackle insecurity from the roots, and the bill to improve the reach and value of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST). For these and several others, Oluremi has received one award of excellence and impact after another. One of the most recent ones came from The Guardian during the International Women’s Day Summit 2021.

At 61, Oluremi is only a little less influential compared to her husband—as far as national politics is concerned. Even so, her methods are far more graceful. To her, to be or not to be is not the question but how to serve.

Glad Tidings as Grand Master of Entertainment,

Femi Aderibigbe Joins Golden Club



There are businessmen and there are businessmen. In Nigeria, there is no doubt that some of the most daring and successful of both groups have long since crossed the threshold of the golden age. Those that have yet to or are only a few years in are the real masters of the business sector. Within this group, Femi Aderibigbe is very close to the top. In a handful of days, this grand master of entertainment will clock the golden age of 50, securing his position as one of the most successful business persons in the country.

They say that natives of Ijebuland in Ogun State have as natural an instinct for business as fish for water. This observation has been proved to be true time and time again. Aderibigbe is the not earliest or latest evidence of this claim, but there is no questioning its authenticity in his accomplishments and expansion over the years. Come October 2, 2021, he will join the golden club and stand alongside his equally successful seniors as pillars of that old and illustrious community.

Even among his fellows from Ijebu, Aderibigbe stands out for the multiplicity of his interests. These interests can be summed up in one word: entertainment. That is why even though Aderibigbe is one of the most dazzling figures in the Nigerian entertainment domain, only a relative few know his true name. The majority of Nigerians know him simply as Kwame, a grand master of entertainment and show business.

Attached to this grand master’s name are brands like Orisun TV, Prime, Magic Factory, Television Entertainment Network (TEN), among many others. Thus, Kwame is himself a brand that has eclipsed so many others. And no wonder, considering that he started nursing this passion when he was only a teenager and managed to travel the entire orbit of mainstream media and show business before he clocked 30.

More than three decades have gone by but Aderibigbe is infinitely closer to the top. At 50 and after, there will doubtless be many more milestones with Aderibigbe’s name, all of them flashing his cool and characteristic distinction.

High Society Mourns with Merrymaker, King Sunny Ade over His Wife’s Death



These are not the best of times for the household and friends of legendary Juju musician, King Sunny Ade (KSA). Even Nigerian high society, with its many shades of sentiment, has been shaken by the death of the wife of the illustrious performer, Hon. Risikat Ajoke Adegeye. Even now, a deluge of condolence messages is running over KSA’s household from all over the world.

A purposeful life is a life well-lived. In the face of disease and death, there is only so much that the human spirit can do. This is the overwhelming sentiment over the sad episode of the death of Adegeye. Before her death in the early hours of Tuesday, September 21, 2021, she was not only the wife of KSA but also a revered former Honourable Member in the 6th Assembly of the Lagos State House of Assembly. Alas, death is a blind harvester of human life.

According to reports, the death of the former representative of Amuwo-Odofin came on the heels of illness. While some reports hold that she had a long battle with cancer, others vow that she passed away after a brief illness. However, the official press release from the family agrees to the latter report. Nevertheless, a big fraction of Nigerian high society has released official and private messages of commiseration. Even the President, Muhammadu Buhari, has sent words of condolence.

Adegeye’s passing has been felt by so many because she was a woman of influence, passion and compassion. Although it would seem as if the deceased is leaving behind only her husband and son, George Folarin, there is a long line of people who have benefitted from her big heart and philanthropic gestures over the years. Moreover, she contested for many positions to assist in the empowerment of women all over Nigeria.

Pray, Akanimo Udofia will Not Be Another ‘ATM’ for Politicians

In the rugged bids piling up in preparation for the 2023 general elections, the status of Akwa Ibom is no less eye-catching than any other State. Even Governor Udom Emmanuel, despite his deep-seated influence and expected grasp of the politics of his state, is not able to quell the people’s longing for a fresh leader, one that is not bound by the restrictions of his forebears; one that can check the boxes of excellence, compassion and vision without the baggage that typically accompanies such leaders. Is Akanimo Udofia a suitable candidate for Governor Emmanuel’s mantle, or could he wear the grace of this imagined leader?

Akwa Ibom people are ready to go all out to support whomever they will support. At the moment, there are quite a number of fractures within political parties, partisan groups, and other unofficial coalitions that usually band together to see their will done. One of the major causes of the seemingly universal inner conflict is what to do with aspirants like Udofia. And yet, Udofia himself is not without his problems.

It is a fact that Udofia is a well-balanced individual. His canvas of wealth reaches into every direction. This has made him one of the more popular choices to succeed Governor Emmanuel. However, as a few analysts have noted, this is also a trial for him. In Udofia’s attempt to win everybody over, he risks becoming a wellspring of fortune for more experienced politicians, especially the ones behind his campaign schemes.

So far, although Udofia is a renowned businessman, there is a consensus in some quarters that he is not very well known, especially among the grassroots. Thus, there are many opportunities for a budding politician like him to connect to the people. For this purpose, money is a reliable bridge and Udofia just happens to have it in excess.

Will Udofia manage to retain much of his wealth in the coming days or will he gradually become the next big ‘ATM’ for cunning politicians? Time will tell.

New Lease of Life for Keystone Bank MD, Obeahon Ohiwerei

“This life, I can’t kill myself,” has become a popular cliche now, thanks to its overuse by Nigerian youths. This is the imagined sentiment of Obeahon Ohiwerei, the former MD/CEO of Keystone Bank. After shocking the world by giving Keystone bank a fortune in the form of a complete turnaround, Ohiwerei reportedly took off into the sunset. According to some, the accomplished banker handed in his resignation; according to others, private matters mandated his decision for seclusion. Regardless, the fact is that the man left the public scene, and there he has been ever since.

One is not likely to find a banker of Ohiwerei’s calibre in the glassy walls of most Nigerian banks. In many ways, the man has surpassed the image of the typical banker-MD with a large belly and larger ambitions for hegemony. In fact, one might argue that Ohiwerei is the exact opposite. No sooner had he saved Keystone bank from certain expiration than he took a step back himself.

Outsiders may not remember but Keystone bank faced the same crisis of termination that every other banking/financial institution has faced after colliding with the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON). The kind of debts that warrant AMCON’s presence is like permanent markers that seldom wash off. And yet, this is exactly what Ohiwerei did upon his assuming the role of Keystone bank MD/CEO.

Not long after Ohiwerei took over as MD, Keystone bank recovered its groove, became like a dazzling beauty that customers could not resist, and even outstripped its former glory. Folks expected that the antecedent of this move would stick around for at least a decade, but Ohiwerei did not.

Upon leaving Keystone bank, folks again expected him to launch a financial institution that would be on par with at least the mid-range banks and money houses. But Ohiwerei did no such thing. The last anyone heard, he had decided to relax in Canada and take a break from all things banking—a break he has been pushing off since the start of his banking career in 1991.

New reports claim that Ohiwerei really has taken to this well-earned break and will be recharging his batteries along the way. However, in a few months or years, he will be back to reduce — to rubble — the traditional limitations of banking and finance, as he did with Keystone bank.

For Jide Omokore, Good Times Are Here

In Maya Angelou’s tribute to South African hero and past president, Nelson Mandela, she wrote that “…No sun outlasts its sunset, but it will rise again and bring the dawn.” The sun of well-known businessman, Jide Omokore, is rising again and bringing along its dawn. Considering all that the native of Kogi State has gone through in the last two to three years, the peace and tranquility of the present day are enough to make him mushy.

Others may not be aware of the many trials that Omokore has faced, but those who have followed the story of former Petroleum Resources Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, should be aware. After the former minister was accused of walking off with the bulk of the proceeds from her industry/sector, nearly everyone who had a close business relationship with her bore the brunt of that charge. Omokore was not exempted.

As a thriving businessman with a multiplicity of interests, from oil trading and exploration to marine, haulage services, steel, dredging engineering and property development, Omokore has quite the network of associates. Yet, his tango with Alison-Madueke, among other things, roped him in with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Eventually, even the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) got involved, and Omokore’s luck seemed to only worsen.

But all of those times are past. The sun has come for the Chairman and Founder of Energy Resources Group once again. According to reports, both the anti-graft and ‘anti-debt’ agencies are gradually letting Omokore out of the bind that has stifled him and his businesses in recent times. Thus, the man has earned himself a little breathing space and might even return to the limelight in a few months.

Moreover, his wife, Lady Angela Ebagua, has already reinvented herself with the La Madison, a massive event centre that sits on a choice location in Lekki, Lagos. Although this is only the start of something new for Ebagua, it is undoubtedly the evidence of something good for her hubby. By this and every other indication, good and colourful times are here again for Omokore.

Payback Time for Pius Akinyelure

The change of administrative vestment at the Nigerian National Petroleum Commission (NNPC) has attracted a lot of attention in recent days. Among the reactions to the appointments made by President Muhammadu Buhari are excitement, envy and even contemplation. However, when most people consider that Chief Pius Akinyelure was retained as a board member, the reaction is usually astonishment at the fact that the man’s service to the nation and his party is paying off.

The reappointment of Akinyelure to the board of NNPC might not have come as a big surprise to those familiar with the company landscape. It is a reappointment, after all, and this is far more common than a fresh appointment. However, times are changing and as more influential figures drift into the camp of the All Progressives Congress (APC), it would not be strange for them to do such new appointments as compensations or further incentives. Thus, Akinyelure keeping his position (from his original appointment in 2016) indicates that he is far more valued compared to his peers and likely to be even more valuable in the coming days.

For those in the know, Chief Akinyelure is not only a political figure but also one with the qualifications to occupy the chair in the NNPC boardroom. The man is not only a certified accountant, but he is also an oil industry technocrat with close to four decades of operative experience in the industry. In fact, he has walked the halls of ExxonMobil and retired as an Executive Director in Finance and External Relations. Even so, his career profile extends beyond the upstream and downstream sectors of the industry to other business and administrative interests and sceneries. Politics is one of these.

At the peak of his political career, Akinyelure is said to have been very close friends with some of the most influential figures in the country, including a former Governor of Lagos State, Senator and High Chieftain of the leading political party in the country. Moreover, between 2014 and 2018, Akinyelure was the National Vice Chairman of APC in the South-West. Thus, his political feelers are long and far-reaching, the same with his years of service.

Perceptive folks chalk up Akinyelure’s reappointment to his devotion to his nation and his party. His commitment in the past has paid off—and continues to. Indeed, there’s no better time to be Chief Akinyelure.

