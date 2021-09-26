GistHouse to Revolutionise Social Media Audio App

After years of consuming several social media apps founded from different parts of the world, some groups of investors comprising Africans and Europeans are set to start an Afrocentric Audio-Conversation social media audio Platform that will rival the popular clubhouse and green room apps.

This was revealed in a statement at the weekend, saying Gisthouse will revolutionise the way we interact on social media and it is very African.

The statement said the new Audio-gisting social media app called GistHouse is similar in concept to the Clubhouse, Twitter Spaces and Green Room apps in concept, but packs about 10 different new features that most users of the first generation audio apps have been clamouring for.

It added that Gisthouse would allow people around the world to come together to talk, listen and interact with each other in real-time.

According to the statement, people, brands and businesses will also be able to do business on the app, get paid on the app and promote their products and services all in audio format.

It said ‘Gisthouse “is audio-based social networking app that allows people to connect and discuss. It will be different and full of energy and have all the trappings of Afrocentric elements that made Africans who they are’.

“Audio-conversation apps are the future. The success of Clubhouse in such a short time has lent credence to that fact. Twitter, Spotify and even Facebook are planning their own audio apps.

“‘Most times when new revolutions in digital technology starts, Africa and Africans have always been invisible until the market is closed to new entrants.”

We seemed to specialize in being consumers of new technology for the world instead of Africans owning platforms that the world can then adopt and consume.

“For instance, Indians have social media apps created by Indians for the world. So do the Chinese and other continents. So, we decided that since the audio-conversation social media industry is still in its infancy, less than 1% of the world are even aware of what’s coming.

“it is a good time for Africa to take a position and create an Afrocentric app owned by Africans, for the African continent even as we welcome the world to enjoy it with us .

“With GistHouse, Africa can then put in an early stake in the audio conversation social media industry. We can now gist our African story on our terms. it is high time Africans start major movement on social media instead of just jumping massively on platforms created by foreigners.

“We have Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Clubhouse all created by foreigners but we have nothing very important created in the social media space by African,” the statement said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

