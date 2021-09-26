Abia Loses Professor Emeritus

Professor Anthony Nwabughuogu of Mbutu-Nta Village, Njikoumunna autonomous community in Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area, Abia State has died.

Until his death, he was an Emeritus Professor of Economic History. The erudite scholar died at 76.

This was revealed in a statement by Chinedu Nwabughuogu, saying the late professors passed away on September 2 at the Federal Medical Centre Umuahia after a brief illness.

The statement added that prior to his death, Nwabughuogu served the Federal and State Governments in various capacities.

He was a member National University Commission’s Accreditation Team to Universities; Member Presidential Visitation Team to the Federal University of Technology, Akure; Member Committee appointed by the Federal Government to plan the National Orientation Institute in 1991; Member, Planning Committee, Abia State Committee for the First Inter-State Film, Culture and Tourism Festival, among others. He is listed in WHO is WHO in Igboland.

In the university system, he served as Dean, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, Director Institute of Distant Learning, and Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Abia State University, Uturu.

The late Emeritus Professor was also a visiting/Adjunct Professor, University of Uyo and Imo State University, Owerri and External Examiner to many universities at both under-graduate and post-graduate levels. Also, the Abia State University authorities awarded him Emeritus Professor in 2020.

For his contributions in the development of Abia State, he was conferred with the highest traditional title of ENYI ABIA by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu in 2019.

Similarly, as a result of his numerous services to his people, Nwabughuogu was conferred the Chieftaincy title of Omereoha 1 of Ovokwu by Eze Elijah Adindu; Okeosisi 1 of Nenu by Eze Senator Nguma Iroegbu; and high Chieftaincy title Osisi Eji Ama Mba 1 of Mbutu Ukwu by His Royal Majesty, Eze Gaius Ihejiamaizu, now late.

He is survived by his wife, Comfort Adanma Nwabughuogu, five children, many grandchildren and a host of relations.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

