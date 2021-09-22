Delta Assembly Passes Anti-Open Grazing Bill

Sylvester Idowu

The Anti-open Grazing Bill was yesterday passed into law by the Delta State House of Assembly.

The bill, which prohibits open grazing, indiscriminate breeding, rearing and marketing of livestock in the state, was passed following a motion to that effect by the Majority Leader of the House, Hon Ferguson Onwo, and it was thereafter adopted.

Chairman, House Committee on Special Bills, Hon Pat Ajudua, had earlier presented the report on the bill to the house, saying inputs of various stakeholders formed part of the proposed law. The bill, when eventually signed into law, will prohibit the carrying of firearms, either licensed or otherwise, by residents or individuals in the state just as it seeks to address the arbitrary rearing and movements of livestock in the state.

The Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, in his reaction expressed satisfaction with the development, saying that Deltans and other residents in the state would be very happy that the bill has finally been passed.“Dear colleagues, I congratulate all of us on the passage of this very important bill. Today, the house has fulfilled the commitment of our dear state to the agreement reached at the South-South governors’ meeting held here in our state capital.

“By virtue of this bill, this house has demonstrated its resolve to protect the people of the state from the menace of clashes between herders and farmers. I must, therefore, commend all the sponsors of this bill, for recognizing that the security of lives and properties of Deltans as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered) are sacrosanct,” Oborevwori stated.

In a related development, the house swore in Hon Ovuakpoye Evivie, the winner of the September 11, 2021 bye-election for Isoko South I State Constituency seat.

Oborevwori, who administered oath announced Hon Ferguson Onwo, representing Isoko South II Constituency as the new Majority Leader of the House.

