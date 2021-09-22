AISHA BUHARI CUP Banyana Banyana Stun Super Falcons in Six-goal Thriller to Emerge Champions

Duro Ikhazuagbe

South Africa’s senior women’s national team, the Banyana Banyana yesterday stunned Super Falcons of Nigeria 4-2 to win the inaugural Aisha Buhari Six-nation Women’s Invitational Tournament in Lagos.

In the final day match of the tournament played at the remodeled Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Lagos Island, an own goal by Falcons’ Michelle Alozie set Coach Desiree Ellis’ ladies on the path of going into history as winners of the maiden tournament named after Nigeria’s First Lady.

And other goals from the boots of Linda Motlhalo, Gabrielle Salgado and Mamello Makhabane ensured the South Africans revenged their defeat in the final of the African Women’s Nation’s Cup in Ghana in 2018 when they lost out in shoot outs.

Banyana outscored the African champions despite a maiden brace from Vivian Ikechukwu as consolation for the hosts.

The South Africans made only one change to their starting XI that defeated Ghana’s Black Queens 3-0 in the first match as Kgadiete Melinda came in for Holweni Sibulele while Ellis kept faith in their set-up with Jane Refiloe leading the attack against his Super Falcons.

Banyana had the first opportunity by the seventh minute when Kgatlana sent through a pass in the area from the left and Alozie mistakenly tapped it into hand the visitors the lead.

The South Africans piled up pressure on the Nigerian defence and eventually a high ball into the area and Onome Ebi’s handball in the box gifted Banyana a penalty which Molthalo converted brilliantly from the spot in the 19th minute.

Thembi Kgatlana, with her pace, guile and invention, and Jane Refiloe, Melinda Kgadiete and Hildah Magaia left the nine-time African champions the worse for wear after a horrendous 45 minutes at the MJA.

France-based forward Desire Oparanozie was most awful of the lot on the evening, squandering many scoring opportunities.

The bright lights for Nigeria as the climate became overcast in the second half were Gift Monday, Opeyemi Sunday and Vivian Ikechukwu, who all came into the game after half time and underscored boldly what youth might be able to speak to that the old guard might not.

Ikechukwu, like a house on fire, fought for every ball across the park, turned in a sweet cross by fellow substitute Gift Monday only two minutes into the second period to give Nigeria some hope, and crashed a vicious shot into the top corner of goalkeeper Kaylin Swart’s goal in the 53rd minute as the arena rumbled.

The new blood swept on the South African goal several times and showed hunger, great ball sense and sense of purpose, but the equalizer would not come. Instead, South Africa got a second penalty after Gloria Ogbonna tripped Motlhalo in the box with five minutes left. Makhabane made no mistake from six yards.

The victory saw Banyana Banyana emerged maiden Aisha Buhari Cup champions with six points from two games and avenged their 2018 AWCON defeat and finally recorded their biggest ever win over the nine-time African winners.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

