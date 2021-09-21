SCOA, Julius Berger Collaborate on Road Construction

SCOA Group made history on Friday, 10th September, 2021 when it officially handed-over to Julius Berger Nigeria Plc., hundreds of MAN Trucks and Wirtgen Group Road construction machines.

In his welcome address, the Group Managing Director/CEO, Dr. Massad Boulos, disclosed that the occasion was to celebrate the “partnership for success’’ between SCOA Group and Julius Berger and to officially hand-over the state-of-the-art Trucks and Equipment for the execution of one of the biggest and most significant road projects in Nigeria, the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Expressway which will have a positive economic impact on Nigeria and help advance job creation, commerce and trade.

According to Dr. Boulos, SCOA has proudly cast a solid partnership with the foremost construction company in Nigeria (Julius Berger) for the procurement and continuous support of world-renowned German innovative technology Wirtgen Group equipment- encompassing new and unique integrated construction solutions as well as the best heavy-duty trucks from MAN and concrete mixers from Liebherr and other special purpose trucks. He also added that SCOA, in partnership with WIRTGEN, is playing a pioneer role in providing equipment and paving solutions for construction of solid Concrete Roads and several success stories and highways can be seen around. Finally, Dr. Boulos expressed his gratitude to Wema, Unity, Heritage, and Providus banks for their support in this first tranche.

Mr. Ralph Brendicke, the representative of the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Dr. Lars Richter, disclosed that the trucks and other equipment will help the Company expand its field capacity and increase the speed of execution leading to timely completion of the highly anticipated project. Mr. Brendicke further stated that the engineering scope of the project poses very high demands on equipment and manpower and it is for that reason that Julius Berger has deployed a state-of-the-art road construction technique/equipment; the highly efficient and environmentally friendly road construction solution by Wirtgen called Cold In-Place Recycling (CIR). Mr. Brendicke also thanked SCOA for the delivery of these first-class Wirtgen equipment and MAN vehicles and affirmed Julius Berger’s resolve that partnership is key to success.

His Excellency, Ambassador Dr. von Münchow-Pohl, the Head of Mission of the Federal Republic of Germany in Lagos, stated that he was very proud and very happy to be part of this important occasion, and also very pleased to see this close cooperation between Dr. Boulos and his Company SCOA representing top German Brands on one hand, and Julius Berger which is the leading construction company with strong German heritage and renowned achievements in Nigeria. He encouraged the continued use of German products whether they are locally assembled or fully built in Germany.

The Executive Director of Wema Bank, Mr. Oluwole Ajimisinmi, said that his Bank was delighted to be one of the institutions to support SCOA in this historic project. He also encouraged and solicited for more local content in order to create more jobs.

