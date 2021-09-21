Rivers APC Spokesman Resigns

By Blessing Ibunge

Less than two weeks to the All Progressives Congress (APC) national state congress, the spokesman of the Caretaker Committee of the party in Rivers State, Mr. Ogbonna Nwuke, has resigned his position.

Nwuke’s resignation has created arguments in the state among supporters of the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi’s faction of the party. Some of the supporters believed that his (Nwuke) action was to prepare for the state chairmanship position.

However, in a letter that was addressed to the leadership of the party in the state dated September 19, 2021, Nwuke stated that his decision to quit as the party’s spokesman was personal.

He noted that his assignment as a member of the committee to restore peace in the party has been achieved, hence the need to step aside.

“We believe that our assignment here has been done. We came at a time of great internal strife, when there was a strong need to effectively connect with the party’s many audiences.

“Everything that has a beginning has an end. It is time to move on and time to concentrate on other things of great interest.

“We want to thank our colleagues, specifically statutory members of the party for the confidence they reposed in us at a critical time in the midst of our collective struggle. We benefitted immensely from their moral support, goodwill and encouragement.

“Let me add that while we wait on our creator and what the future holds for us, we did everything within our power to deliver on the mandate that we were given,” Nwuke added.

