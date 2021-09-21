Project: Wike Decries FG’s Exclusion of Rivers in Fresh Loans

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, has stated that it would be sheer act of discrimination for the federal government not to include Rivers State among the states that would benefit from projects it intended to execute with fresh foreign loans.

Wike also stated that Nigeria must encourage federating states to harness their resources, including Value Added Tax (VAT), to generate revenue to advance their development.

He stated this yesterday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, when the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of the SUN Newspaper, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, led a delegation to present a letter of nomination to him as the SUN Man of the Year 2020 Award.

The governor expressed worry that Rivers State was not included among the states that would benefit from any of the projects to be executed with the fresh loan the federal government is seeking to obtain from the World Bank.

He said: “Look at the money that federal government has gone to borrow from the World Bank. Of all the projects, in all the states, federal government did not include Rivers State.

“Look at the list of projects that states will benefit from this money they are borrowing from the World Bank that they have sent to National Assembly for approval, the only states that is not benefitting is Rivers State.”

He continued: “It is the prerogative of Mr. President; if he says he does not like Rivers State, if the ruling party says they don’t like Rivers State, I won’t kill myself. But leave the one that the law says I should be the one to collect so that I will be able to develop my own state.”

Meanwhile, Wike has observed that there were attempts to frustrate federating States like Rivers from actualising the constitutional provisions that empowered them to harness their resources and revenues, particularly VAT.

The governor decried the situation where the legality of states collecting the VAT is not considered on the merit of the law by some public commentators including some state executives; rather, they were politicising and looking at it from prism of ethnicity and religion.

According to Wike, what the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) was doing was illegal and could be likened to robbing the states.

He said: “You don’t even need to be a lawyer to know that VAT is not in item 58 and 59 of the second schedule of the 1999 Constitution as amended. Everybody knows that. It is not even in the concurrent list. Therefore, it falls under the residual list. It is not arguable. That yesterday nothing happens does not mean that today nothing will happen, or tomorrow something will not happen.

“Nigeria should encourage states to be strong enough to have resources to develop their states. We are in a federal system where we are practicing unitary system. Everybody at the end of the month will run to Abuja to share money. Nobody comes back to the state to think about how to develop his state.”

He explained that the contest against the collection of the VAT was started by Lagos State, which had sued the federal government at the Supreme Court.

According to him, Rivers State only avoided their pitfall by suing the FIRS, which is an agency of the federal government that was illegally collecting the tax in the state.

“The issue of VAT did not start from Rivers State alone. It started in Lagos State when Lagos State challenged it in Supreme Court. Unfortunately, the Supreme Court said you (Lagos) shouldn’t have sued the federal government. All you would have done was to sue the agency,” he said.

The governor observed that rather than commend Rivers State government for seeking to entrench fiscal federalism and constitutionalism, a particular state governor had threatened that the judgment of the court that declared that states, and not FIRS, were entitled to collect VAT within their jurisdictions will not stand.

He urged those demanding for a brothers’ keeper consideration to first appreciate the position of the law and situate it rightly.

“Some people have said: be your brother’s keeper. I have no problem in being my brother’s keeper but why not come out and say, let us tell ourselves the simple truth about who is the person responsible to collect the VAT?

“When you agree to that, that it is the state, then we can sit down to look at the different problems of states. And not to say be your brother’s keeper while you’re doing an illegal thing, in disobeying what the law says you should not do.”

Wike explained that beyond the provision of infrastructure, his administration would seek a law that would provide comfortable accommodation for judicial officers on retirement.

The reason, he said, is to ensure that the judicial officers would concentrate on their jobs without cutting corners and be able to avoid corrupt practices.

Earlier, the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of the SUN Newspaper, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, said that the SUN Man of the Year 2020 Award is the flagship of award the company.

According to Ukeh, Governor Wike was unanimously selected for his remarkable contributions to the socioeconomic development of Nigeria and promotion of fiscal federalism with his position on VAT, which would help in the restructuring of Nigeria.

He said: “Today, His Excellency has guided Nigeria to true federalism with the issue on VAT. Knowing what fiscal federalism should be His Excellency went to court to challenge the collection of VAT and the Court stated that actually the States should collect VAT. And that is laying the foundation for true federalism and fiscal federalism.”

