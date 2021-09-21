Ortom Mourns Mailafia, Says He was a True Patriot

By George Okoh in Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has described the death of former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, as sad even as he said Mailafia was a true patriot who stood for the people of the middle belt

Mailafia passed away on September 19, 2021, after a brief illness at the Gwagwalada General Hospital, Abuja.

The Governor, who mourned his passing, described the sudden demise of the renowned banker and comrade for the emancipation of the minority groups in Nigeria as shocking and unfortunate.

He said Nigeria would greatly miss the in-depth contributions of Mailafia in the economic and political spheres of Nigeria, particularly at a time the country needs patriots in tackling the myriad of challenges confronting it.

Ortom added that Mailafia, who has been under scrutiny and harassment by security agencies over his comments on the killings in Southern Kaduna, would be remembered not only for standing for justice for his people in that region, but other marginalised people in Nigeria.

The governor is particularly saddened that much of the many ills the deceased banker spoke and worked against in collaboration with other comrades to

enthrone peace and brotherliness like the invasion of various communities by Fulani militia across the states of the federation have not been achieved, owing to deliberate bottlenecks created by certain individuals within the corridors of power.

He prayed that God would grant the soul of Mailafia eternal rest, and his family as well as all other comrades in the struggle for justice, the strength to bear the loss.

