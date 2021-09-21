Orji: PDP, Not Umahi is Responsible for its Downfall

Orji Uchenna Orji, Commissioner for Information and State Orientation Ebonyi State assumes a fighting stance against the Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum

I am compelled to respond to a recent statement credited to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum by its Director General Hon. C.I.D. Maduabum.

While we consider it unnecessary to glorify the worthless and baseless sensation promoted in his unsubstantiated claims by joining issues with his reckless assertions evidencing nothing but hopelessness and regret of losing an ingenious power- house in the person of Governor David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi State; a governor with a great difference, we find it instructive to register that delegating a staff of PDP and a man of shabby pedigree to issue a press release against a well seated Governor vindicates public judgement that PDP as presently constituted has no intrinsic political value and altruistic existential relevance.

It is inordinately partsan for a DG of a derailed political party to speak derogatorily, abusively and distortively of the person and achievements of a Governor who has distinguished himself as a leadership reference point in democratic governance.

We will rather demand that the DG of PDP Governors’ Forum visits Ebonyi State soonest to be a witness to the wonderful exploits of the Umahi’s administration and be perpetually stopped from being an agent of fake information which his party currently stands for.He is further invited to note that it is an insult to the collective sensibilities of the people of Ebonyi State for him to hold that one of the most peaceful and one of the fastest developing states in Nigeria is associated with ‘destruction of lives and properties’

5. It is crystal clear that since Governor Umahi left the PDP, the party has continued unmitigated in deteriorating in strength and character as it is today a shadow of itself.

It is manifestly clear that his response to the national burning issue of PDP’s zoning of the Presidency as challenged by our dear Governor is absolutely evasive and thus unwittingly begging the question.

The DG of PDP Governors’Forum, his principals and their other agents should leave our dear Governor out of the forewarned woes of the party, and please inexcusably face and reap the imminent mass exodus and imminent catastrophy that face the future of PDP.

The PDP at all levels should desist from this shameful display of frustration that informs their ceaseless media attacks on our dear Governor as if he is the only person that defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), as it will not add any value to their existence as opposition political party..

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

