Nigerian Wins Partner of the Year Award at the African Legal Awards 2021

The Managing Partner and co-Founder of Pavestones Legal, Seun Timi-Koleolu was conferred with the prestigious award of Partner of the Year 2021, at the African Legal Awards held on September 3, 2021. The African Legal Awards is aimed at recognising outstanding individuals and law firms, in the pan-African legal community. This year, the award witnessed a record-breaking submission from 16 countries.

In selecting the Partner of the year, the judges considered the leadership potential, legal skills, initiative, client relationship skills and contribution of the Partners to the wider community.

Seun Timi-Koleolu emerged as the winner from fourteen shortlisted candidates, from various African countries. She was singled out for her exceptional leadership and her innovative measures, in doing business in Nigeria and the legal marketplace.

Pavestones was also shortlisted for the award of African Law Firm of the Year (Small Practice), for the second consecutive year.

Pavestones which was founded by Seun Timi-Koleolu and Aderonke Alex-Adedipe, is described as a modern law practice because of its values of simplicity, accessibility, use of technology, and commercial savviness in delivering its services. Pavestones has supported various local and multinational corporations, in doing business in Nigeria.

