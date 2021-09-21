Kano Court of Appeal Presiding Justice, Hussein Mukhtar Passes On

Steve Aya

The Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, Kano Division, Hussein Mukhtar, has died at the age of 67. Family sources said he died on Saturday morning in Abuja, after a brief illness.

The late jurist started his working career in the Bauchi State Judiciary, from June 1976 to October 1992.

He was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1981. He served in various capacities including as a Magistrate; Secretary, Bauchi State Judicial Service Commission; and Chief Registrar of the FCT High Court.

The late Justice had been at the Court of Appeal, since 2006.

LEGAL UPDATE

The Centre for Petroleum, Energy, Economics and Law (CPEEL), University of Ibadan is organising a Virtual Round Table on the topic: “The Petroleum Industry Act of 2021: Navigating the New Oil and Gas Order in Nigeria”. It is scheduled to hold on Monday, 27 September, 2021, 3.00pm to 4.30pm. The Moderator is, Prof Akin Iwayemi; while the Discussants are Prof Wunmi Iledare, Prof Adeola Adenikinju, Dr Dauda Garuba, and Prof Dayo Ayoade.

