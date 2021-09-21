Buhari Congratulates Canadian PM on His Reelection

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, on his re-election after a hard fought snap election.

President Buhari, according to a release issued on Tuesday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, said:

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Nigeria, I congratulate a true friend of Nigeria and Africa following his well-deserved re-election as Prime Minister. I look forward to working together to further strengthen the existing cordial bilateral relations.”

