Bayelsa Lawmaker Urges FG to Implement NDDC Forensic Audit Report

By Sylvester Idowu

The member representing Ekeremor Constituency II in Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon. Wilson Ayakpo Dauyegha, has urged the federal government to implement the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) forensic report in order to attract more development to the Niger Delta region.

Wilson, who was reacting to the NDDC audit report submitted to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, observed that several issues raised in the report were fundamental and have mitigated development in the region.

The lawmaker said although the exercise had a history, it was not done to witch-hunt anyone but to ensure that the huge funds committed to the development of the region yearly are justified.

Recalling that one of the sole mandates of establishing the NDDC was the development of the Niger Delta, the chairman of the Bayelsa State Assembly Committee of NDDC expressed regret that the region is still wallowing in underdevelopment with the people suffering from it.

He urged the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) and other pressure groups in the region to step up advocacy for the development of the region.

Wilson also appealed to all persons and groups who felt aggrieved because of his post on Facebook titled: ‘Substantive Board of NDDC should be suspended until decisions on forensic audit are taken by the president’.

According to him, “As a lawmaker who daily interacts with his constituents, it is appalling to see the poor level of development in our communities.

“Infrastructures and human capacity development in our communities calls for urgent action by all stakeholders.

“Genuinely speaking, I crave for massive development like what we have in Lagos, therefore, I appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently implement the report, and urge the contractors to go back to site and complete all the developmental projects in the Niger Delta. Whoever fails to deliver his projects should be dealt with according to the law.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

