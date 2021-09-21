Ban on CDA: One Dead, Three Injured in Edo Community

By Adibe Emenyonu

Community elders of Ubiaza in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State yesterday reported the alleged killing of one person, and three others who sustained gunshot injuries following the ban on Community Development Association (CDA) in their community.

While speaking, the Odionwere of the community, Pa Joe Osaheni, disclosed that trouble started when the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, placed a ban on the activities of the CDAs in the various communities.

Osaheni, who gave the name of the dead person as Isaac Onoriode, said his remains are still lying in the morgue while the three other persons are currently receiving treatment for gunshot wounds.

He alleged that one Osabuohen Osagiede Uhunmwangho (aka Crisis General) mastermind the invasion that led to the destruction of property worth millions of naira, and their ‘Ogua-edion’, a situation that has forced them (elders of the community) to flee the community.

According to him, “The elders and some of the indigenes of Ubiaza community have run away from their home following the marauding gang led by Osabuohen Osagiede Uhunmwangho which invaded and destroyed property worth millions of naira and Ogua-edion of the community just to take over, sell and take control of the land of Ubiaza community with impunity at the expense of the people.”

The Odionwere of Ubiaza, therefore, appealed to the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki; the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Philip Ogbuadu, and the director of DSS to come to their rescue before more lives are lost in the community.

However, while responding to the allegation, Uhunmwangho said he is neither from the community nor reside there.

He said he has no knowledge of what they are talking about, noting that they are bent on tarnishing his hard-earned reputation.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Kotongs Bello, when contacted, said he was yet to be briefed about the activities currently going on in the said community.

