Anatex’s Journey to Ebonyi Govt House

Benjamin Nworie writes that the Peoples Democratic Party member of the House of Representatives Ishielu/Ezza North Federal Constituency of Ebonyi has declared his intention to succeed Governor David Umahi

About 18 months to the 2023 general elections, the member representing Ishielu/Ezza North Federal Constituency in Ebonyi State, Hon. Anayo Edwin Nwonu popularly known as Anatex has taken the first shot to declare his intention to run for the governorship position in the State. This journey started officially during the celebration of this year’s new yam festival of Ezza clan living in Lagos state; that was when the speculation that he may run for the exalted seat was made open. After this, he has packaged his social engagements as a gubernatorial hopeful.

Anatex said: “I want to confirm today that by the special grace of God, I am going to contest for the number one seat in Ebonyi State in 2023. By the special grace of God I am going to win and become the Governor of Ebonyi State come 2023.” This declaration has revved up political permutation in the state.

Since his declaration, his support base and followership is soaring on a daily basis. Anywhere he is seen has automatically become a “happening place.” Some of his ardent supporters have concluded that his emergence as the next Governor is a matter of time. Perhaps, just waiting for the 2023 gubernatorial election for Ebonyi people to do the needful and massively vote for him to become the fourth civilian governor of the state and sixth governor since the creation of Ebonyi in 1996.

Anatex may be banking on a number of factors,although many uncertainties are expected to play out in Ebonyi governorship election. Since 1999, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dominated the political structure in the state. This status was reversed in 2020 when the Governor David Umahi surrendered the state to the All Progressives Congress (APC). So, it is going to be a tough challenge for the PDP and Anatex.

How do they sensitize the electorate to maintain their love for PDP not minding the Governor’s defection. This may not be easy. Secondly, he has to market his governorship ambition both within his party and other zones in the State. These tasks may have informed his early and timely decision to kick the ball rolling before the polity becomes over heated.

Many have opined that Anatex will make a good governor if elected because of several reasons particularly his humility to all across political or ethnic divides. He has also performed as a two,term federal lawmaker whose goodwill projected him to power in 2015. Since then, he has taken the burden of good representation to all segments of the society beyond his constituency. In the first place, his declaration is also seen as a bold step and it will count in his favour, while other aspirants await endorsement from the governor.

But, Governor Umahi has maintained that the choice of his successor will be determined by all stakeholders, as he won’t endorse anyone other than the mutually chosen candidate. It may not be easy for Umahi’s ruling APC. However, it is still dependent on which zone in the old Abakaliki bloc that APC chooses its candidate from. Since the inception of the state, no former Governor has been able to install his preferred choice.

In 2007, the first civilian governor, Dr Sam Egwu, was rumoured to have had a gentlemanly agreement with the pioneer Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Barrister Julius Ucha, for saving the former Governor during the “Abuja Group” imbroglio, but that agreement was abruptly murdered when the then President, Olusegun Obasanjo allegedly ordered that an elder statesman, Chief Martin Elechi be made Egwu’s successor.

Egwu may have been compelled to agree to the Elechi option because he needed support of the Presidency for his presidential ambition, which later crashed. Thereafter, Egwu proceeded to vie for the National Chairmanship of PDP. This also flopped like his presidential ambition.

In 2015, Elechi wanted to install former Minister for Health, Professor Onyebuchi Chukwu as his successor and it was vehemently resisted, which paved way for Elechi’s then Deputy, David Umahi to fight and emerge Governor. It was a history making feat for a deputy governor to challenge, out stage and take the political structure of the state from a sitting principal.

Will history repeat itself; should Umahi allow anyone to outsmart him? This may be difficult but nothing is impossible in politics. Umahi must fight to produce his successor, perhaps to feel the comfort of protection for his legacy projects. Already, he has declared 2022 as a year of “rest and enjoyments.” Money will speak and not many contestants are affluent enough to challenge the Governor. Umahi is a man that gives and will continue to give till success is achieved.

Ebonyi is a poor State though striving and improving with the crop of good governors since the creation of the state. Egwu laid the solid foundation for education to confront the backwardness of the state. Elechi laid infrastructural legacy for the construction of Ebonyi Rivers Bridges codenamed Unity Bridges which had hitherto cut off all the communities and drowned many school children. Under Umahi, the fact speaks for itself. Ebonyi state has been beautifully transformed with uncommon projects.

However, aggrieved PDP stakeholders may build forces to fight him as a common enemy or frustrate his plan. In 2023, it is a battle of titans. Anatex should strategize uncommonly to face the heat. He is capable and fit both in affluence and influence. It is believed and accepted that power will shift to Abakaliki bloc.

The bloc has two senatorial zones of Ebonyi Central and Ebonyi North. Whether by commission or omission, the first civilian governor, Senator Sam Egwu emerged from Ebonyi North, followed by Ebonyi central and now Ebonyi South. All the zones have taken their due slot. Whether the sequence will be maintained is the trouble and uncertainty that shrouds Ebonyi 2023 election. For Ebonyi south, Umahi has ruled out the possibility of a Southern replacement. It’s largely between the two major clans of Ezza (Ebonyi Central) and Izzi(Ebonyi North).

Both clans have genuine reasons to produce the next Governor. Ebonyi North preferably Izzi anchors her hope on the zoning sequence while Ezza clan which is the most populous and elder clan of Umuekumenyi (descendants of Ekumenyi)in the old Abakaliki bloc hinges their strategy on their numerical strength, as they are scattered in all the three zones of the State.

In the case of Anatex, it may be a rosy outing for him depending on how he structures his campaign strategies. His people may have learnt from past mistakes where they split their votes and support among other contestants from the clan. At every fora across political divides, the Ezza people have maintained that they will collectively support any aspirant from the clan no matter his political party. They also enjoy the goodwill of other clans and zones in the State.

Analysts have argued that if Anatex can begin to reach out to formidable and strategic stakeholders across all the zones in the State, it will give him an edge to consolidate his mission ahead of time. Besides, the federal lawmaker said he wants to contest as an Ebonyi man not even as a clannish candidate. This agenda is apt considering the fact that no clan can singlehandedly produce the Governor.

Another factor that will distinguish Anatex is if the PDP stakeholders resolve to back him. But it appears that the silence of the PDP cabal in the state indicate that the Party has not taken a definite stance on zoning or could it be part of politics in order not to dampen the fortunes of the party which is already affected by the Governor’s defection.

The likes of former Governor and two-term Senator, Dr Sam Egwu may not be disposed to an Ebonyi Central candidate because his perceived third term senatorial ambition will hang in the balance. In other to safeguard his position, Egwu may continue to push for an Ebonyi North candidate of Izzi extraction. If Egwu desn’t play this selfish role, he should begin to pack his files from the National Assembly after his current tenure. However, if Anatex becomes a product of consensus from the rank and file of PDP in order to tap from the numerical strength of Ezza people, then the ‘reclaim mission’ of the party may yield substantial results.

