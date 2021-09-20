VAR Denies Ndidi, Lookman Goals as Leicester Fall at Brighton

Nigerian internationals, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, were on the losing side as Brighton continued their superb start to the Premier League season as they held off a late Leicester rally to move up to third place in the table.

They defeated the Foxes 2-1 in Sunday’s Premier League game at The American Express Community Stadium.

Also on duty was Ademola Lookman, a British player with Nigerian ancestry who is on loan at Leicester from RB Leipzig. Lookman came on at the start of the second half for James Maddison.

Both Lookman and Ndidi almost rescued a point in the closing stage but VAR review chalked off the goals, insisting Harvey Barnes strayed offside.

Midfielder Ndidi, who was making his 5th appearance for the Foxes this season, played all 90 minutes as he marshaled the midfield with so much confidence.

He was issued a yellow card for pushing Danny Welbeck in the 44th minutes.

Neal Maupay netted the opening in the 35th minutes via a penalty before Danny Welbeck extended Brighton’s lead in the 50th minutes to send the home fans into frenzy.

However, Jamie Vardy reduced the scoreline when he netted for Leicester City in the 61st minutes. It was his 150th Leicester goal in 250th Premier League appearance.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

