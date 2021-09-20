THE BLEAK LANDSCAPE OF AKUTE/AJUWON/LAMBE IN OGUN

Akute, Alagbole, Ajuwon and Lambe are four communities strategically located within the borders of Ogun and Lagos States. Indeed, they are much closer to Ikeja, Lagos and regrettably farther away from Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Sadly, from the negative dispositions of the successive governments of the state to the development of the areas, the location of the communities seems to be their greatest undoing. Over the years, successive governments in the state have always mischievously harbored in their minds and deeds that the communities are geographically part of Lagos and that, it would be utter wasting of resources to execute projects there.

Meanwhile, the communities amongst other few towns in Ifo LGC constitute the largest population of the entire state. Indeed, Ifo LGC that comprises these four dominant communities in term of population accounts for about 48% of the state population. Even though, successive administrations disregard and are even making spirited attempts to dismember them from the state, it’s a different development during elections because of their votes. In fact, it’s an understatement to submit that there is practically absence of government in the areas.

Except for personal buildings and individuals’ efforts in terms of entrepreneurial initiatives and private institutions here and there, there is absolute no presence of government in these very densely populated areas. The roads are unpassable. Residents access each community majorly through Okada and Keke Marwa. The popular sermon in Akute/Alagbole/Ajuwon areas is that you can’t be plying these roads on daily basis and enjoy your longevity!

Of course, it’s also a mirage to expect effective contribution of the government in the areas of security within the areas. The residents have CDC and CDAs to profoundly thank for the provision of security. It’s these associations that relentlessly mobilize the citizenry within their enclaves to generate funds for security architectures and provisions of other amenities. It’s also important to emphasize that the government priority to develop the capacity of the young Nigerians in these communities is almost zero, as little or no contributions in terms of establishment of primary and secondary schools within the areas are noticeable. In a split second, one can count the number of primary and secondary schools within these communities that are ironically jointly accounted for about 48% of the entire state population. Tragically, the communities are also farther away from the headquarters of Ifo LGC from where they are being administered. Indeed, the state and LGC authorities harbor a very wrong notion that residents within the locations are predominantly non-indigenes and therefore, they could as well be treated as aliens and be subjected to continual deprivation and hardships. That’s the lots of Akute and Alagbole residents over the years. That’s the tragedy of the people of these communities over decades.

Unfortunately, the incumbent governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has keyed into the same tradition and belief. It’s doubtful whether he has deemed it fit to conduct visitation to the areas to observe and witness neglect and pains in its naked form, which the residents are going through since he was inaugurated. The governor’s major priority is the development of Iperu Remo, Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode, Abeokuta, Ilaro, Ikenne, Odogbolu, etc. His main occupation is to give attention to the aforementioned communities and this he’s doing with impunity, not minding whose ox is gored. As far as he’s concerned, Akute/Alagbole and environs residents could go to hell.

The video coverage of the road leading to Oba Akute’s palace which has become a death trap which residents display on the social media platform purposely for the governor and his team doesn’t move the governor. The collapse of Denro Bridge on one of the two major roads that the communities could be accessed hasn’t not attracted the attention of the governor. Even, the damaged and troubled long stretch bridge and road leading from Ojodu to the four communities would never be the priority of the governor until the communities are wholly cut off from Lagos, where majority of the people are deriving their means of livelihood. Lambe/Akute roads have over the years been in total state of disrepair. Ajuwon community itself has been without roads for years.

The panacea to these myriads of challenges is for the residents to start mulling the idea of referendum. If this is conducted today, 99% of the population would obviously opt for Lagos.

Kola Amzat,FCA, CEO, WKA Consulting Ltd, Lagos

