Osimhen Not Yet World-class Striker, Says Rohr

Super Eagles Head Coach, Gernot Rohr, is excited by the growing influence of

Victor Osimhen for both club and country, but is also quick to add that the Napoli striker is not yet world-class.

“Victor is currently one of the best strikers in Europe, but not yet in the world,” Rohr told Tuttomercatoweb.com

“Osimhen is young, ambitious and very motivated.

“I think he has what it takes to become a great striker, one of the best ever. But he still has to grow.”

The Franco-German coach said he is happy with him in the Eagles.

“We are very happy with him. Osimhen has made the whole process of the youth teams, already scoring important goals with the senior national team despite his young age,” he remarked.

“Our attack is certainly in good hands, also thanks to Victor.”

He went on to back Osimhen to improve on the 10 goals he scored in Serie A last season, saying the player has grown both as a man and as a player.

