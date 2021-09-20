My Criticism of Fayemi’s Govt not Hatred, Mischief, Says Ojudu

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Presidential Special Adviser on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, has clarified the reason behind his criticism of some suspected lapses in the administration of the Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, saying it is an altruistic mission to ensure the development of the state.

Ojudu, in a statement issued yesterday by his Special Assistant on Political Matters, Mr. Ahmed Lawal, described his act of pointing out some foibles and laxity in Fayemi’s government as being done in good faith and was not intended to embarrass or malign the governor.

“Mr. Governor, very soon, you will know that your critics love you more than your

‘Halleluiah boys’ whose only attraction to you in the face of glaring failure is the crumbs you throw at them,” Ojudu said.

He stated this in his reaction to the vituperations hurled at him by one of Fayemi’s Aide, Taiwo Olatunbosun, for condemning the deplorable state of roads in Ekiti State.

The former federal lawmaker had called the attention of the governor to the dangerous and life-threatening conditions of Ekiti roads, describing the current position as tantamount to dereliction of duties and lack of political will to prosecute good and people-friendly policies as governor of the state.

Sequel to this, Olatunbosun had descended on the former senator, and called his criticism (pointing out the deficiencies in government) “as insult and unpatriotic to Ekiti State.”

Speaking further, Ojudu stated that his own brand of politics is anchored on development, good life for the people and not spreading hatred against any personality or government, saying he will continue to defend Ekiti State, not minding who holds the lever of power.

“We cannot all be silent; we cannot all be dumb, we cannot all be hungry, and therefore susceptible to being manipulated while our people are depressed, hopeless and helpless,” he said.

Shedding more light on why he decided to publicly condemn the deplorable conditions of Ekiti roads, Ojudu stated that the situation of the state infrastructure presently is responsible for the high level of kidnapping and carnages in the state.

He said: “Whoever knows Ojudu’s political trajectory and history would agree that he never played to the gallery or pander to flippancy. He hits the nail on the head and call a spade a spade, because he detests corruption, dereliction of duty and sycophancy for which the likes of Olatunbosun are known for.”

