Morgan University Appoints Prof. Tijani as Africa’s Director

The Morgan State University (MSU) in Baltimore, United States has appointed a renowned professor of History in Nigeria, Hakeem Ibikunle Tijani, as global executive director of the Office of Global Partnerships-Africa.

The university in a recent communication to Prof. Tijani noted that his new role was pivotal to an agreement between TetFund and MSU on human capacity and infrastructural development.

Tijani is expected to bridge the gap between MSU and tertiary institutions and State and Government education agencies all over Africa.

“This role is pivotal to the Agreement between TetFund and MSU in May 2020 where human capacity and infrastructural development as visioned by Professor Bogoro (ES TetFund) and Dr. Wilson (President of MSU) continue to make a global footprint.

“His mandate is continent-wide with focus on training PhDs in STEM and NON-STEM disciplines, Master’s in critical areas, Benchworks for research, Postdoctoral Fellowship, joint research and development, etc. One of the mentoring mandates of the OGP-A is the forum tagged.”

According to the communication, the ‘Bogoro-Wilson Seminars’, a year-long academic rigor enables scholars to present their works, collaborate, seek funds for research, and publish.

Tijani who is the foundation editor of the International Journal of Migration and Global Studies (IJMGS), had before his new appointment served as the foundation deputy vice-chancellor, dean of arts and education, director of linkages and partnerships.

He also served as the director, Centre of Excellence in Migration and Global Studies among other positions in his thirty-three years in academia in Nigeria and the United States.

Tijani is the first Asante Distinguished Research Fellow, The University of Georgia, Athens. A scholar, administrator, and educationist with over three decades of experience in both traditional and E-Learning institutions. He is on the Advisory Board of National Covid-19 Research Consortium (NCRC), and the co-Lead of its Social Science Research Working Group.

He is a Commonwealth Scholar, Bernadette Schmidt Scholar, Harry S. Truman Research awardee, a member of the Nigeria Academy of Letters, and Fellow, Royal Historical Society, UK and Society for Peace Studies and Practice respectively.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

