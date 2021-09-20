Gunmen Kill Three Policemen in Anambra, Set Patrol Van Ablaze

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Three policemen were yesterday killed by gunmen in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Sources said two persons identified to be civilians sustained bullet wounds in the attack.

THISDAY gathered that the attack occurred at Eze Iweka Road in the commercial city, and that a patrol van belonging to the police was also set ablaze by the attacking gunmen.

A source said: “The policemen were at a checkpoint in the area, where they always station their vehicle at the junction on daily basis, when the attack happened.

“Some people say the policemen were interacting with some motorists, trying to extort money from them, without paying attention, when the gunmen struck.”

The Spokesperson of State Police Command, DSP. Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident but was unable to confirm the death figure.

“I will get back to you with details, for now, we are yet to get the full details of how it happened,” Ikenga said.

As at the time of filing this report, the Police Public Relations Officer was yet to get back with details of the attack.

