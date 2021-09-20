Complimentary Securities: How Effective in Face of Emerging Security Challenges and Way Forward (Part 4)

Gbolahan Samuel Moronfolu

PREVENTIVE METHODS OF CRIME BY VIGILANTE GROUP

Actually preventive measures are employed by the police or vigilante group to forestall or reduce the opportunity or avenue for committing crime this is in appreciation of the fact that it is cheaper to prevent crime than to detect it. The method usually employed includes:

Feasible operational method of checking the menace of criminals.

Surveillance on building and suspected criminal individuals.

Cultivation of information: gathering mechanism

Information received through this medium is useful in planning strategies to combat crime.

FUNCTION FOR A VIGILANTES GROUP

vigilante group protects lives and properties:

vigilante group maintains peace and order

vigilante group assist in combating crimes

vigilante group arrests crime offenders

vigilante group detects and prevents crime

vigilante group makes efforts to understand their immediate localities

organizes sensitization programs for members

vigilante group handovers everything recovered

HOW VIGILANTE GROUP WORK

Uniform vigilante groups guide markets, control traffic and network with one another to control crime. Their patrols are jointly carried out with police against criminals.

This strategy is to make arrest of criminals easier without necessarily engaged in combat or killing of suspects before they are being prosecuted.

REASONS WHY VIGILANTISM OCCURS

This is partly because vigilantism occurs for many reasons other than fighting crime. These reasons include justifications that draw on:

Tradition

Emotions

prejudice and revenge

Gender

Individuals

personalities and leaders

Revenge violence and its ability to transmigrate

Politics.

TYPES OF VIGILANTISM

Private, spontaneous vigilantism

Private, organized vigilantism

Official, spontane- ous vigilantism

Official, organized vigilantes

4.

NEIGHBORHOOD SECURITY

Neighborhood security is the protection of one’s environment in a community. It can also be defined as a scheme under which members of a community agree together to take responsibility for keeping an eye on each other’s property as a way of preventing crime.

WAYS TO IMPROVE YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD’S SECURITY

Property safety is at the forefront of every homeowner’s mind, which is why it can be frightening to learn about break-ins and burglaries in your neighborhood. A higher crime rate can also affect the feeling of security you deserve in your home and can affect your property value. A high crime rate can even make you vulnerable to a premise liability claim in some cases if you don’t take action.

Establish a community watch: One of the best ways to improve the neighborhood is to get the entire community involved. Set up a neighborhood watch by contacting your neighbors and asking them to join. Your community watch group can do several things

Observe and report any suspicious behavior

Work with police

Put up signs to let would-be criminals know the community is being proactive

Inform others in the community about criminal activity so all residents are prepared

You can set up a community watch group by contacting your local police authority. Most police departments can offer advice about setting up these types of groups

Improve lighting: Poor lighting can hide all kinds of suspicious activity. If your street lights are inadequate, contact your homeowner’s association or local government for safer lighting. Encourage local businesses and residents to set up motion-activated outdoor lights as well.

Clean up: Host a community clean-up event to get rid of graffiti, overgrown trees, and litter. Not only will it encourage community spirit, but it will also help you get rid of overgrown bushes and trees, which is important since they can hide criminal activity.

Take care of your home and neighborhood homes: Your home will be less of a target if the doors and windows are in good working order and lock properly. You might even want to install security measures such as a security alarm or other deterrents. Contact your homeowners’ insurance provider first — you may be able to get an insurance discount by implementing certain safety measures. If there are neighbors who cannot afford to upgrade their homes, consider working with your community watch group to assist them.

Address empty buildings: Empty buildings can often attract criminal activity, which can then spill out into surrounding areas. Contact the building owners or local government with your concerns.

Hire a security service: They can patrol your neighborhood more frequently and respond quickly to any suspicious activity, enhancing your property safety. If your community can fundraise together, you may be able to secure a reliable security service.

Make sure your neighbors know the basics of staying safe: If your neighbors work long hours, for example, make sure they use timers to switch the lights on and off, so it appears that someone is home. Make sure you and your neighbors don’t keep extra sets of keys under doormats or anywhere where a burglar can find them. You can also consider hosting a local community meeting to discuss smart safety measures, or hand out fliers to help your neighbors understand how to keep their homes safer.

Consider renting out parking space in your driveway: Many communities have people who work away from home. This means most driveways and streets are empty of cars during the day and are relatively free of pedestrian traffic, which makes them more of a target for burglars. Renting out your driveway during the day will increase traffic in front of your home to scare off burglars and can make it appear that someone is home. As an added bonus, you may be able to charge money. Just make sure you have a legal agreement reviewed by an attorney to avoid any premise liability claims from the driver.

Like many people, you may be concerned about rising crime rates. Fortunately, there are many things you can do to keep yourself and your community safe. If you’re attacked or targeted, you may have a premises liability claim against the perpetrator and other liable parties. Your local Police can help when you report incident to them.

A neighborhood watch group may be organized by an existing neighborhood association, but the key element is its relationship with local law enforcement.

Activities conducted by neighborhood watch groups across the country are as diverse and varied as their volunteers and the neighborhoods they represent. Some groups mobilize to patrol neighborhoods, other distribute crime prevention information, while business assessments or home security surveys are conducted by others. Where disorder problems are the primary focus of neighborhood watch members, volunteers mobilize and conduct neighborhood clean-ups, or work with faith-based organizations to assist with the homeless and mentally ill who wander the streets. As law enforcement officers learn the needs of their various neighborhood watch groups and the dynamics of their volunteers, they can tailor activities and responses to meet the ever-changing needs of their citizens.

*Moronfolu is a seasoned security consultant with many years of security and policing experience. FELLOW, Fourth Estate Professional Society (FFPS), he has also partaken in peace keeping operations within and outside the country and has flair for general security education.

