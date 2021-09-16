Senate Steps Down Presentation of 2022-2024 MTEF/FSP Report

Deji Elumoye and Juliet Akoje

The Senate at plenary yesterday refused to consider the report on the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper.

It however passed two bills for the establishment of a Federal University in Ekiti State and Federal University Teaching Hospital in Nasarawa State.

The decision by the upper legislative chamber to defer its presentation and consideration of the report was sequel to a motion moved to that effect by the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi and seconded by the Minority Leader, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe.

According to Abdullahi, the report on the 2022-2024 MTEF/FSP needed further legislative work by the Joint Committees on Finance; National Planning; Foreign and Local Debts; Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions; Petroleum Resources (Upstream); Downstream Petroleum Sector and Gas.

“The document needs further deliberation on, and, therefore, needs to be fine-tuned,” he said.

The presentation of the report was, thereafter, stepped down to allow the Joint Committee conclude further work on it.

Also at Wednesday’s plenary, the Senate passed two bills, namely the Federal University of Health and Medical Sciences Iyin, Ekiti State (Establishment) Bill, 2021, and Federal University Lafia Teaching Hospital (Establishment) Bill, 2021.

Both bills were sponsored by Senators Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), and Tanko Al-Makura (APC, Nasarawa South).

The passage of both bills followed the presentation and consideration of two separate reports by the Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary).

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe (APC, Kwara Central), in his presentation, said the bill to establish the Federal University of Lafia Teaching Hospital was, “necessitated as a result of the precarious health conditions faced by resident.”

According to him, the bill to establish the Federal University of Health and Medical Sciences Iyin, Ekiti State, seeks to promote and emphasise teaching, research and extension of knowledge in the field of medicine and environmental sciences.

In a related development, the Senate yesterday passed a third bill to amend the University Teaching Hospitals (Reconstitution of Boards) Act.

The bill’s passage by the upper chamber followed consideration of a report by the Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary).

Meanwhile, the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, yesterday referred President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to confirm the nomination of Hon. Abdulazeez Idris King as Commissioner representing Kogi State in the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission to the Committee on National Planning.

The nomination of Hon. Amaechi Nwoha as Commissioner representing South-east in the National Assembly Service Commission was also referred to the Committee on Establishment and Public Service.

Both nominees are expected to appear before the relevant Committees for screening.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

