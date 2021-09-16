Northern Group Accuses Masari of Abandoning PDP Projects

* We completed 13 projects inherited from PDP, says govt

Francis Sardauna

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has accused the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, of abandoning uncompleted projects initiated by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration in the state.

The group claimed that the state is suffering from numerous forms of backwardness ranging from insecurity, poverty, selfish leadership, mass joblessness, economic hardship and infrastructural decay.

The North-west Coordinator of CNG, Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, in a statement Thursday, tittled ‘Enough is Enough’, said structures in the state are becoming dilapidated and roads turning into death trap as a result of lack of presence of leadership in the state.

But the state Commissioner for Works and Housing, Mr. Tasi’u Musa Dandagoro, has refuted CNG claims, saying the state government expended N7.1 billion on the completion of 13 road projects inherited from the PDP administration.

Charanchi, in a statement, said: “As we are all aware, the state, as it stands today, is at a crossroads. The state is suffering from multiple problems, especially selfish leadership, poverty, insecurity, mass joblessness, economic hardship, infrastructural decay and all other forms of backwardness.

“The Katsina State we used to live before is not the same Katsina State we are living today. Our people are suffering, our people are becoming homeless, women and children are roaming our streets everyday in search of a daily bread. Our economy is dwindling, unemployment is skyrocketing.

“Our dream of small London by 2030 has been shattered, uncompleted structures constructed by previous government have been abandoned, our structures are becoming dilapidated, our roads becoming death trap, all these are as a result of lack of presence of leadership in the state.”

He explained that it was time for the youths in the state to develop an agenda of salvaging the state from those he described as self-centred and incompetent leaders “that are ruining us by mortgaging our future”.

