Nigeria @ 60 Exhibition: ALGON Tasks Members on Participation

Ahead of its September 26-30, 2021 trade fair, exhibition and lecture programme, the leadership of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON has called on local governments across the country to ensure full and active participation at the event.

Titled, ‘Nigeria @ 60: ALGON Made-In-Nigeria Trade Fair and Lecture’ the programme seeks to reposition the local government as a major contributor to the growth of the economy and development of the nation at large, so as to minister to the needs of grassroot dwellers.

ALGON also stressed that the programme which is part of a year-long stretch of activities to celebrate the country’s 60th Independence anniversary as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari is a veritable platform for critical stakeholders to brainstorm on the need to fast-track and stimulate rural economic development at the grassroot level.

In a statement, ALGON National President, Hon. Kolade Alabi, commemded Lagos and few other states who have demonstrated readiness to tap from this all-time opportunity at their disposal. He further called on all 36 State Governors to assist in supporting their LGAs towards participating in the event.

“This event which will be driven by a heightened agricultural and agro-allied industrial activity at that third tier of governance is designed to help reduce poverty and improve standard of living through job creation is a platform for the local governments to showcase their relevance in contemporary economic system in the country,” he said.

According to the national president, “Honourable members, as a matter of urgency, I humbly request you to intensify efforts to encourage the ALGON family to graciously participate in this noble project.

“I make a further appeal that we help not only to mobilize but also ensure that the State Chapters immediately register to enable us hit the ground running.

“It is gratifying to inform you that so far, Lagos State and few others have made a substantial compliance ahead of this programme through financial commitment, massive mobilization and sensitisation.

“This project is the needed impetus to showcase our relevance to grassroot development. We cannot afford not take this all-time advantage of the opportunity availed us” he said.

For purpose of effective communication and coordination, Alabi has mandated the Deputy National President of the association to kindly coordinate the North-west while Bayelsa and Delta State representatives are to coordinate the South-south region.

In the same vein, Nasarawa and Plateau State representatives have been assigned to coordinate North-central region, Enugu State and Abia representatives to coordinate the South-east while Adamawa and Taraba State Representatives will assist in coordinating the North-east. The president, will coordinate the South-west.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

