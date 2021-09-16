Breaking: EFCC Chairman Slumps in State House

By Kingsley Nwezeh

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commision (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, slumped during a presentation at an event in the State House on Thursday. The EFCC boss felt unwell while making a speech at the National Identity Day celebration in the Presidential Villa.

Bawa, had, at a point in his speech said: “Please, excuse me, I can’t continue,” he said as he paused and covered his face with his right palm.

Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, and other top officials at the occasion, helped him to his seat, but when the anti-graft czar fell in his seat, he was rushed out of venue of the event.

Following concerns about the health of Bawa after the incident, t he Commission assured the public that its chairman was now okay.

Spokesman of EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said the chairman had recovered.

“He is okay now”, he said.

Bawa’s status was later confirmed to be stable by the Master of Ceremony (MC).

“I am pleased to inform you that the Chairman of the EFCC is now stable,” he stated.

