Advancing Telecoms’ Development

Following the successful implementation of its Strategic Vision Plan (SVP) from 2015- 2020, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), last week launched a new Strategic Vision (Implementation) Plan (SVP) 2021-2025, which seeks to advance telecoms’ development in the next five years, writes Emma Okonji

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the telecoms industry regulator, had in the past always chart a new course of action for the advancement of the telecoms sector, through its Strategic Vision (Implementation) Plan (SVP), which are in tandem with the policy objectives of the federal government.

Having successfully implemented the 2015 2020 Strategic Vision Plan, the commission, last week, launched a new Strategic Vision (Implementation) Plan (SVP) 2021-2025, which will define NCC’s strategic thrusts and also advance telecoms development for the next five years.

In 2015, NCC developed a five -year Strategic Vision (Implementation) Plan called the SVP 2015-2020, which at that time, focused on telecoms development in the country, using various indices. The strategic objectives of the SVP 2015-2020, which emanated from the result of a careful assessment of some existing policy frameworks, include: Facilitating Broadband Penetration; Improving Quality of Service; Optimizing Usage and Benefits of Spectrum; PromotinICT Investment and Innovation; Protecting and Empowering Consumers; Promoting Fair Competition and Inclusive Growth; Facilitating Strategic Collaboration and Partnerships; and Ensuring Regulatory Excellence and Operational Efficiency.

In developing the SVP (2015-2020), NCC leveraged various policy documents, which included Nigeria’s National Broadband Plan (2013-2018) that had set a target of five-fold increase in broadband penetration, from 6 per cent in 2013 to 30 per cent penetration by the end of 2018. Through the implementation, NCC recorded a broadband penetration of 31.48 per cent in December 2018, to surpass its 30 per cent broadband penetration for that year.

It also took cognizance of the commission’s Strategic Management Plan (SMP) 2014–2018, which defined clear strategic results in terms of themes such as facilitating market development, regulatory excellence, ICT penetration, and strategic partnering.

Being an important stakeholder to the international community, NCC, had in the development of the SVP (2015-2020), also aligned with the global focus of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU). Expectedly, NCC leveraged on the Vision Plan (2013-2018) of the ITU, which had sustainability, inclusiveness and growth as the primary thrusts in defining the commission’s implementation items of the plan.

SVP 2021-2025

Having successfully completed the lifespan of the 2015-2020 SVP, the commission last week in Abuja, launched a new Strategic Vision (Implementation) Plan (SVP) 2021-2025, which will define NCC’s strategic thrusts for the next five years.

The commission used the occasion of the launch of the Strategic Vision (Implementation) Plan (SVP) 2021-2025, to also unveil the official book of the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta. The book is an official compendium that represents a collection of Danbatta’s various speeches and presentations over the period of his first tenure in office as Executive Vice Chairman. The book is captioned, ‘Catalysing Nigeria’s Socio-Economic Transformation Through Broadband Infrastructure’, which underscore the centrality of broadband in Nigeria’s journey to a modern digital economy.

NCC also used the occasion to unveil its new media channel – NCC Global Connect.

In his speech, Danbatta said the need to re-invigorate the commission and take it to greater heights, informed the development of a new Strategic Vision Plan, which is a successor to the SVP (2015-2020).

According to Danbatta, “We have taken cognizance of the several notable advancements in the Nigerian telecommunications industry within the last five years, as well as the current global realities such as International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Strategic Plan (2020 – 2023), the Commission’s Strategic Management Plan (SMP) 2020-2024, the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) 2020-2030 for a digital Nigeria, the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP) 2020-2025 and the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) of the Federal Government.”

Danbatta said the new plan had been guided by and aligned to the NNBP (2020-2025), the NDEPS (2020-2030), the SMP (2020-2024), the ITU Strategic Plan and the ERGP of the federal government.

SVP Objectives

The new SVP 2021-2025 has five items, centered around the objectives of achieving the following: Organizational Renewal for Operational Efficiency and Regulatory Excellence; Facilitating the Provision of Infrastructure for a Digital Economy which fosters National Development;

Promoting Fair Competition, Inclusive Growth, Increased investment and Innovative Services; Improving Quality of Service (QoS) for Enhanced Consumer Quality of Experience (QoE); and Facilitating Strategic Collaboration and Partnership.

To ensure strong commitment to its implementation, the new SVP also has inbuilt initiatives, key performance indicators developed from inception and activities tied to an implementation responsibility matrix.

It also incorporates timelines and a robust monitoring and evaluation mechanism. It is equally outcome-based and recommendation-driven with follow-up actions to guide the commission in operationalising the plan and assessing its performance over time.

Speaking about the objectives of the new SVP, Danbatta said: “No doubt, the new SVP embodies several innovative elements deliberately designed to re-invent and transform the telecom ecosystem within the context of regulation. We will continue to do our best in the discharge of the Commission’s mandate, especially in facilitating broadband deployment which is central to diversifying the Nigerian economy and for national development in line with the National Digital Economy agenda.

Certainly, broadband infrastructure has become the most critical development infrastructure in a modern economy.”

He explained that under the leadership of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, the industry would experience more quantum leap and retain its current leadership role in delivering the much needed development for the people of Nigeria.

NCC Podcast Channel

The NCC’s Podcast Channel, also known as NCC’s Global Connect, was equally launched last week.

According to Danbatta, “Over the years, NCC has deployed various well-established conventional and social media platforms – Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Twitter (banned for now) – for our media and public relations activities. But we are not relenting in expanding our media frontiers. We want to reach more and more of our stakeholders with our rich content to empower them and improve our visibility locally and internationally.

“Due to advancements in digital technologies, Podcasts have become increasingly popular as a medium of stakeholder engagement as they help increase these engagements in an organic and conversational way. In keeping with these advancements, we have created the Commission’s podcast channel, known as NCC Global Connect”.

Establishing the podcast channel is in line with our strategic initiatives to boost the corporate image and visibility of the commission via the adoption of innovative channels of communication by developing audio and video contents to reach our stakeholders within and outside the country as well as using it to attract the attention of prospective investors into the Nigerian telecommunications market, Danbatta said.

He added that the NCC Podcast would complement NCC’s existing online media platforms in supporting the array of its communications activities and collaborations by offering additional innovative ways and tools to engage with stakeholders.

The audio content of the Podcast can be seamlessly accessed on various channels including Podcast Addict, Spotify, Apple, Amazon Music, Google Music, iHeartRadio, Deezer, among others.

Stakeholders’ Views

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami and other critical stakeholders in the telecommunications sector have commended the NCC for the historic launch of its Strategic Vision Plan (SVP) 2021-2025, aimed at advancing the digital economy vision of the federal government.

Pantami commended Danbatta on the success of the first SVP and said the current one would also help in delivering on objectives of national policies on digital economy.

The Minister said the new SVP, would lead the way in the implementation of the NNBP 2020-2025 and NDEPS, towards fast-tracking the attainment of national targets on digital economy vision of the federal government.

“This strategy of NCC has cascaded the two national policies that are relevant to it, most importantly, the national digital economic policy and strategy for a digital Nigeria and Nigerian national broadband plan. This is what the strategy is all about,” Pantami said.

The Senate Majority Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, applauded the NCC for its futuristic vision, which he noted, was on the right course and capable of taking Nigeria to greater heights in the 21st century.

Also, Chairman, House Committee on Telecommunications, Hon. Akeem Adeyemi, extoled the SVP’s initiative and other projects of the NCC, noting that the NCC had consistently been a major contributor to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the last few years.

In his address, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Galaxy Backbone, Prof. Muhammed Abubakar commended Danbatta for his visionary leadership.

According to Abubakar, the initiatives would guide the transformation of Nigeria, digitally. He also lauded the minister for his efforts and support to the growth of digital ecosystem.

