Twitter Ban to be Lifted Soon, Says Information Minister

By Deji Elumoye

The Federal Government has disclosed that the suspension placed on the operations of the microblogging platform, Twitter, in Nigeria will be lifted soon.

Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed, told newsmen Wednesday at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja that the issue was almost being resolved between the government and the microblogging site.

According to him: “We have gone very far, I won’t be specific but we have gone very far, and honestly, it’s just going to be very, very soon, just take my word for that.

“Honestly, I can’t be more specific than what I’ve told you that lifting of the suspension is going to be very soon.”

Details later…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

