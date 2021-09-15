Sopree Unleashes Luxury for Every Woman

Many Nigerian women have begun to adjust to their various body sizes – petite, slim, plus size or the extra plus. Thus, they look for the perfect and most comfy wardrobe that would represent their overall wholesomeness and revive their grooves.

It is to meet every woman’s need that Sopree, a lifestyle brand which celebrates luxury in rich culture, bold pieces and iconic prints, unveiled its stockist 41luxe.

41luxe is an inclusive and versatile brand that infuses tradition and technology. Discover their collection and shop their pieces from their website and stockist 41luxe.

According to Sopree, it understands that women need outfits that can take them through different times of the day, seasons of the year, and events.

This is why Sopree has stocked up hundreds of dresses this season to excite every woman home and abroad. To own a Sopree dress, simply check on its website and get wowed.

