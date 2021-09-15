Plateau Killings: House Urges FG to Redeem N10bn Pledge for Victims’ Resettlement

By Udora Orizu

The House of Representatives has appealed to the federal government to redeem its earlier pledge of N10 billion for the resettlement of victims of Plateau attacks, and to also extend similar privileges accorded to victims of crises in the North-east and other parts of the country.

The House mandated the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant humanitarian agencies to, as matter of urgency, provide relief materials to the victims of the attacks, in order to assuage the sufferings of survivors.

It also mandated the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, to lead a high-powered delegation to pay a condolence visit to the Government of Plateau State and commiserate with the governor on the lives and properties lost.

The Green Chamber further mandated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to as a matter of urgency, conduct by-election to fill the vacant seat of Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency, so that they can also have their voice back in the parliament.

The resolutions were sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance, sponsored by the Chairman House Committee on Navy, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi.

Moving the motion, Gagdi recalled that within the duration of their recess, a lot of ugly events bordering on the state of security of the people occurred.

He lamented that scores of lives were lost with farmlands and properties worth hundreds of millions destroyed in various communities in Jos, Plateau State.

He said the House is aware that these barbaric killings have caused a serious breach of peace in some parts of Jos and the said communities have no voice in the parliament to air their grievances, following the death of their representative, late Hon. Maitala Haruna, who died in an accident on 2nd April, 2021.

Adopting the motion, the House commended Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, for taking active steps that prevented the escalation of the reprisals that was imminent and also observed a minute silent in honour of victims of the recent killings.

