Old Students to Launch N500m Endowment Fund to Mark School’s 40th Anniversary

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The Alakoto High School Old Students Association (AHSOSA) is set to launch a N500 million endowment fund to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the school.

The fund will cater to school projects and welfare packages for staff, students, and members of the alumni body.

The AHSOSA President, Mr. Derin Padonu, announced this while briefing journalists in Lagos ahead of the anniversary celebration. He was accompanied by the 40th Anniversary Committee Chairman, Mrs. Stella Anumudu; spokesperson for AHSOSA, Mr. Uthman Olusegun; and the General Secretary, Prince Umoh Enoch.

He said over the years, some sets of old students have executed projects at the school individually. But the 40th anniversary will be a homecoming event for all old students, where they will present a unified project to the school.

Prior to the anniversary ball, which will hold on September 25 at Anna Hall, FESTAC Town, Anumudu said the association will organise a medical outreach for members of the school community on September 16, among other activities.

The old students also frowned at students’ apathy to education, resulting in poor performance in external examinations. They said the association would also organise periodic motivational sessions for current students of the school.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

