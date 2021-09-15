Oko Poly Limits Students to Sports, Social, Religious Gatherings to Curb Cultism

David-Chyddy Eleke

The management of Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, has advised new students to shun any gathering that could lead to membership of a cult group.

The Rector, Dr. Francisca Nwafulugo, who addressed the students during the 37th matriculation ceremony, said the institution has a strong policy against cultism, and that the penalty for belonging to it is severe.

Nwafulugo, who was represented by the Deputy Rector, Administration, Dr. Kenneth Ezekwe at the virtual event recently, said the institution only tolerates social, religious and sports gatherings, while charging the students to focus on their studies.

“I must inform you that the polytechnic is not a dumping ground for anyone who wishes to while away his or her time. It is not a place to join cult groups Iand get entangled with other dangerous activities as the management has zero tolerance for cultism in whatever shape or form it might take.

“It is not a place to cheat in exams when you have not read your books or attended classes, else you will be expelled from this institution. The polytechnic also does not tolerate indecent dressing, stealing, fighting or utter disrespect of constituted authority. Failure to adhere to these rules will meet serious sanctions.”

The rector urged academic and non-academic staff members, as well as parents of the new intakes to work assiduously to ensure that their wards are always on the right track so as to bring glory to themselves, their families, the institution, the nation and society at large.

Two students from each department attended the physical event, while others followed the ceremony virtually.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

