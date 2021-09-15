Obugwu and Ariam Alala Communities in Ariam Usaka Cry Out over Consistent Erosion

*Want Gov. Ikpeazu’s Intervention

The people of Obugwu and Ariam Alala Communities of Ariam Usaka in Ikwuano LGA of Abia State may continue suffer if urgent step is not taken by the Abia state Government to come to their rescue over life threatening and devastating erosion that has cut off the communities from other parts of Abia state.This ugly development coupled with abandoned/death trap Ariam-Usaka ring road has caused untold hardship on the people who are mostly subsistence farmers, and find it difficult to move their farm produce to other parts of the state. Sadly, some Akwa-Ibom State Communities that share border with Ariam Usaka Communities are enjoying good road network and good government amenities whereas, the case is the reverse for the above affected areas.

Meanwhile, a prominent son of the area, Amb. Chief (Dr) Nzeribe Okegbue JP, has appealed to Governor Ikpeazu to come to their rescue of the affected areas, as the people have suffered too much of erosion and bad road network. He also wants the Governor to declare a state of emergence on erosion in the affected areas and the bad roads, as a way of bringing relief to the people of the area, stating that the suffering of the people have become timely.

Chief Okegbue went further to mention other parts of Ikwuano with erosion challenges. According to him, they include, Elemaga, Itunta in Ibere Clan, Amawom, Ntalakwu in Oboro Clan and Umugu, Amizi in Oloko Clan. The golly erosion and un-passable roads in Ikwuano has made life very unbearable to the people of these Communities, thereby making them feel neglected and abandoned by the state government”.

Our correspondent who spoke to one Okechukwu Obinna, noted that the people now find it difficult to move their farm produce to other part of the state because of the bad road and erosion, and want the governor to come to their rescue.

