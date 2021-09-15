NCRIB Unveils Bayeroas Brand Ambassador

Olawale Ajimotokan

The Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers, (NCRIB) has unveiled the Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as it brand Ambassador.

The Emir of Kano is the third Nigerian to be so conferred with NCRIB Brand Ambassadorship.

Speaking during the conferment, the President NCRIB, Dr. Bola Onigbogi praised the North, most especially Kano State, for it significant historical, cultural and economic relevance in the nation’s scheme of things.

She described the Emir as one of the most venerated traditional rulers worthy of emulation.

She expressed hope that the Emir would deploy his position of influence to constantly enlighten his numerous subjects about the benefits of Insurance to their properties and lives, most importantly; the need for them to engage registered Insurance Brokers in order to fully maximize the value of their insurances.

Onigbogi said that Insurance Industry in Nigeria has not been able to occupy its right position in the nation’s economy, due to multifarious reasons; bothering on poverty, noxious religions and traditional beliefs.

She lamented that in spite of the large population of the North, statistics have showed that the level of acceptance of Insurance as a risk-mitigating device is abysmally low, warranting that all hands must be on deck to revert the situation.

“It is a known fact that the world is full of risks and one way to mitigate the risks is through the embrace of Insurance. It is in a bid to give personality endorsement to the NCRIB Brand, in consonance with the thrust of office of my leadership of the Council that few eminent Nigerians had been chosen as Brand Ambassador of the Council, “she said.

Responding, the representative of the Emir, Babba Dagundi promised to use the Emir council’s position to assist the NCRIB to break the barriers of misconception and poor acceptance of Insurance in the region and commended them for the award and for choosing the Emir as one of the NCRIB’s Brand Ambassadors.

