Gbajabiamila, Okonjo-Iweala, Obi to Speak at King’s College 112th Anniversary

Wale Igbintade

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Director-General, World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, are speakers at the 112th anniversary of King’s College Old Boys’ Association (KCOBA).

While Gbajabiamila is to deliver the keynote address, Okonjo-Iweala will be the guest speaker at the occasion, holding on September 18, at King’s College Hall, TBS, Lagos.

Panellists at the event include former Governor of Anambra and vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, Secretary of the Northern Elders Forum, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, and the former Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bagudu Hirse.

Addressing journalists at the weekend, Chairman of the Organising Committee of ‘Kingsweek 2021’, Mr. Chuma Anosike, noted that this year’s theme (‘Unity in Diversity… Stronger Together’) was chosen given the current realities facing the country.

According to him, the situation in the country has been a source of grave concern to Kingsmen, stressing that there was a need for a forum where people would speak openly on issues confronting the country.

“Over the years, King’s College has produced leaders in all fields of human endeavours. Today, given the challenges we are facing as a nation and the level of division in the country, we feel that as Kingsmen, we should be the voice of reasoning in Nigeria to address this burning issue,” he stated. “We feel that the country is stronger together, and our diversity should be our strength. We will get through these difficulties, but they need to be addressed, and that is what we intend to do, to speak openly and frankly on these issues.”

The occasion will feature a Jumat service on September 17 at King’s College Mosque, TBS, and a church service on September 19 at the Trinity House, Water Corporation Drive, Victoria Island, Lagos. Following that, the annual meeting will hold at King’s College Hall, TBS, Lagos.

“This years’ AGM is an election AGM as the tenure of the current executive lapses’ same day. Thus new officers would be elected,” explained Anosike. “We are particularly excited about the coming year, as the association has as one of its top priorities for the year, the engagement of the federal government on an improved management structure for the college.”

He further explained that deliberations had been ongoing on public-private partnership as an elixir for funding education. The association set up two endowment funds, the Floreat Fund and the KC Education Trust, to ensure a proper and sustainable funding structure for the college, Anosike revealed.

He said the event would be held in compliance with COVID-19 prevention protocols, limiting the number of physical attendees.

“We have made provision for online participation at both the symposium and the AGM, and the links shall be circulated to registered participants as the dates approach,” he stated.

